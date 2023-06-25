West Ham United midfield target James Ward-Prowse is a 'better' from dead-ball situations than former Irons icon Dimitri Payet, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving James Ward-Prowse?

According to Football Insider, West Ham United are in the hunt to sign Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse this summer as David Moyes looks to strengthen his midfield.

The report states that Tottenham Hotspur also retain an interest in Ward-Prowse in the off-season as he is 'expected' to leave the south coast outfit this window due to their relegation to the Championship.

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers are keen on Ward-Prowse, who is believed to be valued at around £40 million by his current employers, as per The Sun.

Ward-Prowse is widely regarded as a set-piece specialist and has scored 17 free-kicks in the English top flight, making him an attractive proposition for many suitors.

Capology understand that he earns around £100,000 per week at Southampton on a contract that will run until June 2026 at St Mary's Stadium.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks that Ward-Prowse is better at set pieces than former West Ham United star Payet, who notched three free-kick strikes during his time in the Premier League.

Brown told FFC: "You can argue because of his consistency and record from set pieces in the Premier League that Ward-Prowse is a better set piece taker than Payet."

Would James Ward-Prowse be a good addition for West Ham United?

Ward-Prowse - who has been hailed a "wizard" - could be a brilliant signing for West Ham for a multitude of reasons, not least the fact that they look like they may need to replace club captain Declan Rice this summer, who is subject to a £90 million bid from Arsenal this window, as per Telegraph Sport.

In 2022/23, the 28-year-old enjoyed a positive campaign on a personal level despite Southampton suffering relegation, registering 11 goals and five assists in 45 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

As per WhoScored, the England international was a key chance creator for Southampton during the season and averaged around 1.9 key passes per match in the Premier League.

West Ham United are likely to be in the market for an array of talent to build on their Europa Conference League success. Bringing in someone like Ward-Prowse would help offer them a composed head in midfield that can add goals and assists from set pieces as an additional bonus.