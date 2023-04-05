West Ham United will be looking to build on Sunday's 1-0 win over Southampton when they take on Champions League hopefuls Newcastle United at the London Stadium this evening.

David Moyes' side were less than convincing against the Premier League's bottom side but picked up a vital three points, with another positive result needed if the Hammers want to distance themselves from the relegation places on Wednesday.

Unfortunately, they are coming up against a Newcastle side that look at the peak of their powers after moving into third position with a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last time out.

How will West Ham line up against Newcastle?

Here is how Football FanCast expects Moyes to line his side up against the Toon, with two changes from the side that beat Southampton over the weekend.

(4-3-3) Fabianski (GK); Kehrer (RB), Zouma (CB), Aguerd (CB), Emerson (LB); Rice (CM), Soucek (CM), Paqueta (CM); Cornet (RW), Benrahma (LW), Antonio (ST).

After keeping a clean sheet on his return from injury, it seems likely that 37-year-old Lukasz Fabianski will start again in between the sticks against Eddie Howe's side.

Moyes was also boosted by the return of Vladimir Coufal after the international break but opted to go for Thilo Kehrer at right-back on Sunday and was justified after the Germany international registered an assist and a clean sheet, so he should keep his place for Wednesday's game.

Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma will have to be at their best against a Newcastle side that are potent from set-pieces, with eight goals coming from dead-ball situations so far this campaign, while Emerson also keeps his place at left-back.

It would be strange to see Moyes deviate from his preferred midfield three of Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta and Tomas Soucek, with that trio rated as three of the best four players in the Hammers' squad according to WhoScored this season.

One man who has failed to live up to his expectations from last season is Jarrod Bowen, as he boasts just four top-flight goals, so Moyes could hand a rare start to Maxwel Cornet on the wing tonight, with Said Benrahma on the opposite flank.

Finally, after another anonymous display against his former side which saw him manage just seven passes, Danny Ings could drop out of the starting side this evening, with Michail Antonio replacing him.

There is no doubt that the 32-year-old, who earns £85k-per-week at the London Stadium, is starting to look past his best, but he adds a "chaos factor" - in the words of Jack Rosser - which could just unhinge a rock-solid Newcastle defence, so Moyes should hand him a rare start this evening.