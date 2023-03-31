West Ham United are expected to part ways with manager David Moyes this summer, according to reports in the last 48 hours.

What's the latest on Moyes' future?

The Irons boss’ contract at the London Stadium isn’t set to expire until 2024 but there has already been plenty of uncertainty and speculation surrounding his position given the team’s poor run of form this season and the dangerous position they find themselves in the Premier League.

The E20 outfit have lost 14 of their 26 matches this term, drawing six and winning the same number meaning they are currently in the relegation zone and at risk of dropping down to the second-tier, not to mention that they still have the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Liverpool to play during the run-in.

The Daily Mail have recently reported that the Scotsman and his coaching staff are concerned that they will be relieved of their duties should they suffer defeat this weekend to Southampton, but regardless of the outcome of that game, it sounds like the hierarchy may have already come to a decision on his future.

Now, according to 90min, West Ham are “likely” to part ways with Moyes at the end of the season no matter whether they still have their top-flight status or not. The Irons’ current backing is “highly unlikely” to exist ahead of the new term and it’s stated that the 59-year-old will therefore be “replaced”. Failure to climb the table and improve on their sixth and seventh-place finishes over the past two seasons has “caused extreme concern” among the hierarchy, especially considering the number of new big-money signings that have been made.

Should West Ham sack Moyes?

Moyes has undoubtedly been a fantastic servant to West Ham having taken charge of 191 games, not forgetting that he has just helped to book their place in the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, but letting him go would be 100% the right decision. The Glasgow-born coach has won just one of his last six league games and is averaging 1.48 points per match which isn’t high enough for a team that’s trying to avoid the drop.

Football Insider have reported that Lucas Paqueta is ready to quit should the Irons go down with Gianluca Scamacca also likely to depart despite the duo only arriving in the capital last summer which highlights even further that the boss doesn’t even have the backing or confidence of some of his most trusted players.