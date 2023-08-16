Highlights

West Ham United boss David Moyes could make 'one more bid' for a striker in the summer transfer window as the Hammers aim to strengthen their forward line, according to journalist Paul Brown.

How has West Ham United's transfer window gone under David Moyes?

The Hammers have finally managed to get their transfer window moving in the right direction over the last week or so and have confirmed the additions of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez.

Despite the arrivals of Ward-Prowse and Alvarez to strengthen their engine room, West Ham's pursuit of Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has collapsed after the England international decided to stay at Old Trafford to fight for his place at the Red Devils, as per BBC Sport.

West Ham had shook on a £30 million fee with Manchester United for the 30-year-old; however, a source close to the player told the outlet that no agreement on personal terms had been reached between both parties.

According to Sky Sports, former Hammers loanee Jesse Lingard is training with West Ham to keep his fitness up and there is a small chance that he could be awarded a short-term contract at the London Stadium.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has issued an update on Twitter X revealing that West Ham are keen on a Bundesliga defender this summer, stating: "West Ham want Kostas Mavropanos as new centre back after Harry Maguire deal collapsed. Talks on. Mavropanos keen on PL return, deal being discussed as @ExWHUEmployee called."

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Brown has claimed that West Ham could now look to strengthen their forward line before the window closes.

Brown said: "There's been talk that David Moyes was talking this weekend about having to maybe convert Jarrod Bowen into a regular centre forward. That's an interesting move and Bowen can do that, he's certainly played there a few times.

"I think it would make more sense really if West Ham were to find another centre forward to compete for that position. They're not easy to find, but it wouldn't surprise me if West Ham do make at least one more bid in that area before the window shuts."

Which strikers have West Ham United been linked with and who else could join?

According to 90min, West Ham are in talks with Ajax over Mohammed Kudus as they prepare themselves for another offer from Manchester City for Lucas Paqueta.

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion are also keen on the Ghana international, who can play as a striker, on the flank or as a midfielder.

Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson could become a target for West Ham if Brazil international Paqueta is to leave the club this summer; however, it may cost a fee in the region of £45 million to acquire the Wales international, as per Telegraph Sport.

Tottenham Hotspur have also been mentioned as a potential suitor for Johnson as Ange Postecoglou looks to fill the void left by the now-departed Harry Kane.

Montpellier striker Elye Wahi, who is valued at around £30 million, is on the radar at the London Stadium in a prospective transfer that is being driven by West Ham sporting director Tim Steidten, as per The Guardian.