West Ham United boss David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten are pulling in different directions at the London Stadium regarding transfers, which in turn could make the Hammers potential 'relegation candidates' this season, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

What has went wrong at West Ham United this window?

West Ham find themselves in an awkward situation with regard to incomings at the London Stadium as no new arrivals have come through the door this window.

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse and Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher have both been targets to strengthen the Hammers' midfield in the aftermath of Declan Rice's big-money departure to Arsenal for £105 million; however, it looks as if West Ham have now pulled out of both pursuits due to the price involved in landing either player, as per Sky Sports.

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay and Fulham ace Joao Palhinha are two alternative names of interest to Scottish boss Moyes, though they could also prove to be out of reach for West Ham.

Ajax have moved to stump West Ham to land Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges for a fee in the region of £17 million despite the Hammers holding an interest in the Portuguese winger for 'some time' and at one point looking poised to complete a deal, according to The Daily Mail.

Borges has since travelled to Amsterdam to undergo medical examination and has a verbal agreement in place to sign a four-year contract at the Dutch giants, as per Football Insider.

Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg has issued an update on the state of play regarding West Ham's transfer activity, claiming on Twitter X: "More optimism at West Ham that they will have players in soon. Club stepping up efforts on signings and expecting a busy few days."

Nevertheless, West Ham haven't been able to build from a position of strength following their Europa Conference League triumph last term and journalist Crook thinks that their lack of forward planning in the transfer market may harm their chances on the field in 2023/24.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "Moyes is pushed in one direction while Steidten is pushing in another. David Sullivan is trying to get involved and Rob Newman, who was quite pivotal to their transfer policy in the past, has been sidelined, so it's not a happy camp at West Ham.

"There are quite a few players who want out as well. The likes of Cresswell and Michail Antonio are among them, while we know Scamacca is desperate to go back to Italy.

"Talking about relegation candidates, I actually fear a bit for West Ham, even though they've got all this money."

What now for West Ham United?

West Ham's struggles to bring players into the building have been well-documented, though there is also the underlying issue of several players potentially leaving the club to iron out in the final month of the window.

Veteran striker Michail Antonio looked set to join Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq before his prospective move away collapsed and this has alerted Premier League sides Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Nottingham Forest to his situation, according to Football Insider.

Gianluca Scamacca could be on his way to Italian giants Inter Milan, who have bid £25 million for the former Sassuolo forward; nevertheless, West Ham will demand £30 million before allowing him to depart, as per The Daily Mail.

Aaron Cresswell is believed to be keen on moving to Wolves and talks have been held over the possibility of the experienced left-back swapping the London Stadium for Molineux, as per The Athletic.