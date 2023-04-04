The managerial merry-go-round season in the Premier League has well and truly begun, but the latest reports suggest that West Ham United won't be taking part.

What's the latest West Ham manager news?

The Hammers are one of just two sides in the bottom half of the top flight to have not sacked a manager so far this campaign, with Nottingham Forest also keeping faith in Steve Cooper following their promotion from the Championship last season.

Swapping managers at Everton, Wolves and Bournemouth has arguably had the desired effect, with those three sides looking more solid under new leadership, but it is still any three from eight in the Premier League who could go down, in what will surely go down as one of the tightest relegation battles in history.

Despite the Hammers enjoying regular top-half finishes under David Moyes in recent seasons, as well as impressive runs in the Europa League and Europa Conference League, there is no doubt that the Scottish manager has been one of the prime candidates for the sack this season, considering the perceived strength of his side compared to others in the bottom half.

The former Manchester United boss was on the brink of the sack ahead of the 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest and probably saved his own skin with another victory against relegation rivals Southampton last weekend, although the performance suggested that the long-term future under the 59-year-old is not bright.

Unfortunately for dissatisfied West Ham fans, the latest reports suggest that David Sullivan has no intention of sacking Moyes or bringing in the likes of Brendan Rodgers or Graham Potter, despite their recent sackings by Leicester City and Chelsea.

Will West Ham consider Rodgers or Graham Potter?

According to Claret and Hugh, West Ham won't look at Rodgers or Potter, despite previously claiming that there were no suitable candidates to replace Moyes, and that is why he was safe at the London Stadium.

This season has seen the experienced Scottish manager muster just one point per game in the Premier League, whereas Rodgers would average 1.59 points per game in his time at Leicester, and has previously impressed in spells with Swansea City, Liverpool and Celtic, notably winning several trophies in Scotland.

Potter, too caught the eye with Swansea in the Championship and worked wonders with Brighton, helping lay the groundwork for their phenomenal Premier League season this year, so he shouldn't be judged too harshly for his failure at Chelsea, where he was expected to keep a huge squad of players happy.

Both represent younger, more attack and possession-minded managers than Moyes, who has shown this season that he cannot get the best out of the talented squad available to him at the London Stadium.

With big players likely to depart in the summer regardless of the division West Ham find themselves in, sticking with Moyes could see Sullivan better his 2010 mistake of hiring Avram Grant, with the former Chelsea boss overseeing relegation to the second tier despite being handed a lengthy four-year contract.

So bad was that season that former goalkeeper Rob Green claimed "it was the hardest year of my career by a mile."

Now that two talented managers are available, Sullivan should be acting quickly to sack Moyes, before another club takes a chance on Rodgers and Potter.

They will surely not be short of suitors, and sticking with the current manager looks likely to end in another disastrous relegation.