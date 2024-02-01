West Ham United entered the January transfer window with two priorities: bolstering the midfield and signing a left-sided attacker.

Last week, David Moyes achieved one of those objectives after completing a six-month loan deal for Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips.

Despite fierce efforts, a winger has yet to be welcomed to the London Stadium and time is now running out, with one prospective addition desperate to make the move before the end of the day.

West Ham eyeing last-gasp deal

According to CBS Sports reporter Ben Jacobs, West Ham could still "rekindle" their interest in FC Nordsjælland winger Ibrahim Osman, with the Danish outfit rejecting bids totalling roughly €20m (£17m) from the Irons and Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Ghanaian teenager is ready to travel if any developments or late "surprises" occur and West Ham - or the Seagulls - may yet revive their intrigue, so this is certainly one to watch out for.

James Ward-Prowse is perfect for Ibrahim Osman

Fast, creative and combative, Osman has the potential to master the ambit of the wide attacking game, with one goal and four assists from 14 starts in the Danish Superliga this season - with four goals and five assists across all competitions.

As per Sofascore, Osman, aged 18, has complemented that promising direct return by creating six big chances and averaging 1.2 key passes, 3.1 ball recoveries, 2.6 dribbles and 5.6 successful duels per game.

Adding some zap and zest to the West Ham left flank, Osman might just be the perfect player to shape and guide toward stardom in the Premier League, and with peers such as James Ward-Prowse aiding him in his development, his chances of success are only heightened.

Ward-Prowse, as per FBref, ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists and the top 13% for shot-creating actions per 90, showcasing how he could provide the support needed to unlock the cutting-edge of Osman's skill set.

James Ward-Prowse: 20/21 - 23/24 Stats Season Club Apps Goals Assists 23/24 West Ham 30 4 10 22/23 Southampton 45 11 5 21/22 Southampton 42 11 8 20/21 Southampton 44 9 7 Source: Transfermarkt

Moreover, the 29-year-old has averaged 4.9 recoveries, 1.3 tackles and 1.5 clearances per game in the Premier League this season and combines well with his peers in the engine room to structure Moyes' midfield, a system known for its toughness and tenacity.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig is among the keen observers to have taken note of Osman's rise, saying: "An electric winger, who loves take-ons and is able to do some fantastic things at top speed."

It's evidently not an easy deal to pull off at this late stage but West Ham would secure a precocious talent with an exciting future; most importantly, Moyes would get his hands on a player capable of making an impact from the off.