West Ham United endured a tumultuous summer transfer window but appear to have emerged with a squad fit for purpose under David Moyes' tutelage.

The Hammers triumphed in the Europa Conference League last season to bathe east London in glory, but failed to live up to expectations in the Premier League and finished 14th - with improved form in the latter phase of the campaign saving the squad from the threat of relegation.

Securing that slice of silverware has transformed the 2023/24 season's narrative, however, with West Ham now awaiting the group phase of the Europa League in a continuation of the meteoric rise under their Scottish manager's tutelage.

Despite the anticipated £105m sale of midfield general Declan Rice to Arsenal in July and the slow start to the bolstering of the squad during the transfer window, stability appears to have been reinstated and the Irons are now in a position of real strength.

Who did West Ham sign this summer?

Losing Rice was a poignant moment for all affiliated with West Ham, but one that was expected following the rising rumours of his inevitable departure over the past year.

Once the England international did depart, Moyes and co had the perfect opportunity to make astute additions to the squad ahead of a third successive European campaign, and it looks to be mission accomplished so far, with the signings gelling nicely and West Ham currently boasting ten points from a possible 12 in the Premier League.

West Ham summer signings Transfer fee Mohammed Kudus £37m Edson Alvarez £32m James Ward-Prowse £30m Konstantinos Mavropanos £17m Andy Irving £1.5m

All stats sourced via Transfermarkt

Despite speculation over a possible incoming in the centre-forward department, the Hammers decided to remain with their current options, instead bolstering across the midfield and defence, spreading Rice's transfer fee across numerous exciting acquisitions.

The likes of Paris Saint-Germain's Hugo Ekitike, Folarin Balogun, Dominic Solanke and Kelechi Iheanacho were among the range of forwards eyed for transfer in August, and while Moyes covets a new first-class striker, there are options aplenty at the London Stadium.

While Michail Antonio and Danny Ings are the obvious focal frontmen to spearhead the seasonal charge, the club are currently nurturing a homegrown talent, dare we say the next Rice, to the fore in Divin Mubama, who looks a promising prospect and is touted for a big role this year.

Who is Divin Mubama?

Having been hailed as one of the club's “top talents” by writer Will Lebeau following his breakthrough into first-team contention last season, Mubama now looks set for a role among the West Ham first-team with regularity after impressing throughout the east London side's youth ranks.

Indeed, the 18-year-old prodigy has been as clinical as they come at youth level, posting 40 goals and five assists from 57 outings for the U18 side before bagging 14 goals and two assists from 28 outings with the U21s.

The bustling 6-foot forward rose to prominence with two impressive performances on the continental stage last term, bagging an assist on his European debut against FCSB in a 3-0 group stage victory before coming off the bench to plunder his maiden goal at senior level in a 4-0 last 16 victory over AEK Larnaca.

There were many coloured impressed by such a blistering start to life on the major stage, with journalist Josh Bunting among those to wax lyrical following his contribution in a pivotal match.

Bunting said: ”Divin Mubama with his first West Ham senior goal. Has been flying for the youth teams this season but he has a massive future ahead of him. Is quick to adapt into different play styles. Not just a goal-scorer but has that link up play. Protects the ball very smartly for his age.”

If there were any doubts regarding the precocious youngster's talents, concerns were eradicated after a brilliant pre-season in the thick of the first-team action, scoring three goals from four matches and handing Moyes a welcome quandary when assessing his forward plans for the forthcoming campaign.

With the 2023/24 campaign now up and running, Mubama has earned a place on the bench across all four of his Premier League club's outings, though is yet to earn his first minutes on the pitch; regardless, this is a testament to the trust placed in his age-belying talents.

Could Divin Mubama replace Michail Antonio?

As one player steps up to the plate, another approaches the twilight phase of their impressive career in West Ham colours.

Antonio's contract at the London Stadium is up for expiry at the end of the term, albeit with an option to extend for an additional year, and Moyes may well have found the perfect heir for the 33-year-old striker in Mubama, a talent who is showing promising signs of following in Rice's footsteps; plucked form the academy and ready for senior action.

Signed from Nottingham Forest for around £7m in 2015, the Jamaica international has been a stalwart for his club and has been praised for being "absolute fire" by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, having forged 280 displays, scoring 77 goals and supplying 43 assists.

Instrumental in securing the Hammers their first major honour last year since gleaning the FA Cup in 1980, Antonio plundered six goals and supplied two assists in the Conference League, including goals across each knockout stage leading up to the triumphant final against Serie A side Fiorentina.

It's a good thing that Mubama has displayed early signs of thriving on the European stage, with the teenage talent's own performances during the tournament illuminating his big game potential.

Having indeed been touted for a 'massive future' by Bunting, Mubama will continue to grow into his skin this season, earning opportunities to impress and using his promising progress from last year as a launchpad for an auspicious career.

Antonio, who scored 14 times across all competitions last term, remains a solid option up front and has shown little sign of rustiness across West Ham's return from the summer break, bagging against Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

It's early days, but the Irons might just have the biggest talent since Rice on their hands in Mubama, who could lead the line at the London Stadium for years to come.