West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice was hailed for an "unbelievable" performance in this afternoon's 4-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.

What was the West Ham result?

West Ham were emphatic 4-0 winners against Bournemouth this afternoon, in what could be a vital result in the relegation battle, now sitting six points clear of the bottom three, with a game in hand at their disposal.

It was a dominant first-half performance from the Hammers, with Michail Antonio, Lucas Paqueta and Rice all getting on the scoresheet, and the latter player was the subject of huge praise from Sky Sports pundit Danny Cowley.

After the England international found the back of the net for the second time this week, having scored in the 4-1 victory against Gent on Thursday night, Cowley hailed him for the improvements he has been making to his game.

The pundit said: "Declan Rice, he's like two players for West Ham, he's unbelievable, for me world-class, and he's starting to add goals to his game as well."

How well did Rice play against Bournemouth?

The travelling West Ham fans made their feelings clear about the captain, with chants of "one more year, Declan Rice" ringing around the away end, during what was yet another impressive performance.

It remains to be seen whether the £60k-per-week earner is willing to remain at the London Stadium, amid increasing interest from London rivals Arsenal, and it is no wonder the Gunners are interested, given his display this afternoon.

The 24-year-old recorded a 90% pass accuracy, completed four tackles, and weighed in with the third goal to put the game beyond the Cherries' reach, with a fantastic finish.

The Irons are now in a fantastic position to retain their Premier League status, and David Moyes will also be hoping for similar performances from Rice in their Europa Conference League semi-final clash with AZ Alkmaar.