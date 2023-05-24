West Ham United captain Declan Rice has an informal agreement with his club which means they will not stand in his way of an exit if a suitable offer arrives, Sky Sports News presenter Vicky Gomersall has revealed.

What's the latest on Declan Rice?

The England international looks set to depart the club this summer in search of Champions League football, and Arsenal are currently the frontrunners for his signature.

The 24-year-old has made 243 appearances for the club since progressing through the youth teams, and could lead West Ham to European glory as they prepare for the Conference League final against Fiorentina.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Gomersall revealed that Rice has a gentleman's agreement with West Ham which means that if a suitable offer arrives from a Champions League club, they will allow him to leave.

"We're told there is an informal agreement between the player and the club, that he can leave this summer," she stated.

"Rice played in West Ham's final game of the season at home in the victory over Leeds yesterday [Sunday]. West Ham will allow Rice to go if they receive an offer worth £120m from a Champions League club."

How can West Ham move on from Rice?

The midfielder has been a crucial part of West Ham's side for the last five seasons, and his loss will be a significant blow for David Moyes.

Given his price tag, West Ham will have funds to spend if the £60k-per-week stalwart departs, and they have been linked with former Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.

Guendouzi, 24, currently plays for Olympique Marseille, but could return to London with West Ham, as they seek to replace both Rice's quality off the pitch as well as his leadership off it.

If West Ham win their upcoming final in Prague, they will qualify for the group stages of the Europa League, and this could provide a further boost to their finances and status as they aim to strengthen their squad in the summer.

As things stand, it seems likely that Rice could move to Arsenal, and it will suit all parties if a deal can be done early in the window. Rice will have a full pre-season to settle at his new club, and West Ham can avoid a drawn-out process, whilst also having more time to land their targets as they seek to replace him.