West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice will receive interest from the Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich over the coming weeks but no deal is close.

How much does Declan Rice earn?

A huge few days lie ahead of the Hammers as their season will come to an end on Wednesday when they face Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final.

It was a season which will not bring many positive memories in the Premier League for the Irons as they finished 14th in the table.

However, David Moyes' men could make history by landing the club a European trophy which could potentially even save his job at the London Stadium.

But it could well be the end of the road for Rice in a West Ham shirt with his future up in the air ahead of the summer transfer market.

Indeed, it is believed the likes of Arsenal and Bayern Munich are just some of the clubs who are showing significant interest in the £60k-per-week Englishman.

And it would be a stunning way to bow out from his time with the Hammers if he was able to captain the side to European triumph.

Although it is expected the 24-year-old will leave West Ham over the coming months, Fabrizio Romano has insisted there is nothing ongoing currently ahead of Wednesday's final:

"From what I told, I really respect all the sources as you know but, in this moment, I'm told that nothing is done for Declan Rice with Bayern or with any other club.

"Bayern will try, for sure. Arsenal will make a bid after the Conference League final so the race is still open. Man United also have an interest this is the reality but at the moment nothing decided yet."

How much is Declan Rice worth?

Losing a player of Rice's calibre will be a huge loss for the Hammers if he is to leave over the coming months considering just how big of a role he has played at the club.

Despite being just 24 years old, the England midfielder has been able to rack up 244 appearances for the Hammers (via Transfermarkt).

Rice has been hailed as an "absolute monster" by some in the media and that can be seen through his return of interceptions which has him ranked inside the top sixth percentile, as per FBref.

And as a result, this is a player who the Hammers value incredibly highly with Moyes previously suggesting it would take more than £100m to secure his services.

However, there have been some reports suggesting the likes of Arsenal are hoping to land a deal for the midfielder in the region of £70m.

If Rice is to leave this summer it will naturally feel like a huge blow for all at West Ham. However, the club and fans will surely appreciate the manner in which he is handling his future.

Although speculation surrounds where he could potentially move, it is apparent the player is solely focused on the upcoming final as he looks to end the season on a major high.