West Ham United have reached an agreement in principle to bring Juventus defensive midfielder Denis Zakaria back to the Premier League, according to fresh reports.

Is Denis Zakaria leaving Juventus?

The Switzerland international only arrived at the Allianz Stadium from Borussia Monchengladbach back in January 2022, but in that same summer, was sent out on a season-long loan to Chelsea to try and get some regular game time under his belt, though that didn’t happen having been handed just five top-flight starts at Stamford Bridge.

Despite his lack of minutes in the top flight, David Moyes and the hierarchy reportedly made an offer for the 26-year-old, but this wasn’t accepted due to a gap in valuation, though when speaking to GiveMeSport, Sky Sports presenter Dharmesh Sheth confirmed that the two clubs were “continuing talks”.

Journalist and transfer guru Rudy Galetti has since claimed that the central midfielder has agreed on personal terms to make the move to the Hammers, and whilst Massimiliano Allegri’s side would prefer a permanent exit for their player, a loan with an option to buy could also be accepted.

Are West Ham signing Denis Zakaria?

Now, according to Italian newspaper Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Juventus have “reached an agreement in principle” with West Ham, RB Leipzig and AS Monaco for Zakaria, meaning that it’s now “up to” the player himself to decide where his next destination will be.

The Turin outfit believe that his exit will be “imminent” after the “positive contacts” they held with suitors last weekend, and they have set a price tag of “around” €20m (£17m).

West Ham will know that Zakaria wasn’t given a real chance to prove himself at Chelsea last season, but Moyes may feel like he can help him kickstart his career once again regardless, and having previously been dubbed an “unsung hero” by journalist and scout Antonio Mango, the defensive midfielder could prove to be a promising addition at the London Stadium.

Juventus’ 6 foot 3 colossus averaged 1.3 tackles and 1.1 clearances per top-flight game during the previous term, via WhoScored, so loves to get stuck into challenges and put his body on the line, not to mention he recorded an 88.8% pass success rate which was higher than any of the boss’ players managed, showing his calmness and composure in possession.

The Geneva native, who represented Switzerland at the 2022 World Cup, is also capable of contributing to efforts in the final third having posted 45 goal contributions (32 goals and 13 assists) throughout his career, so he would be able to have a positive impact at both ends of the pitch, something that may be key following Declan Rice's departure.

The Irons have also been heavily linked with the likes of Joao Palhinha, Edson Alvarez and Scott McTominay in terms of players who sit just in front of the backline, but if club chiefs really have agreed a deal for Zakaria, as claimed, he could be the one most likely to put pen to paper in the weeks ahead.