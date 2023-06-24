West Ham United have "asked" about a deal to bring Juventus star Denis Zakaria back to the Premier League, according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Who is Denis Zakaria?

Zakaria is a defensive midfielder who first arrived at the Allianz Stadium back in January 2022 from Borussia Monchengladbach, but having made just 15 senior appearances, he was sent out on a season-long loan to Chelsea.

The Switzerland international’s spell didn’t go as well as hoped however, having made just five top-flight starts, and there were numerous occasions that he was either an unused substitute or wasn’t named in the matchday squad altogether.

The Irons will know that they are likely to lose captain Declan Rice this summer with Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United all chasing him, so David Moyes could enter the market for replacements, and despite his unsuccessful period in England, the 26-year-old has been highlighted as a potential successor.

Are West Ham signing Zakaria?

Taking to Twitter, Romano revealed that West Ham have enquired about Zakaria to discover his availability as they weigh up whether to make an official offer ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. He wrote:

"Understand West Ham are among clubs interested in signing Denis Zakaria. He’s back to Juventus after Chelsea loan. #WHUFC West Ham asked for informations on conditions of the deal — but there are many clubs in the race. Zakaria is not in Juventus plan for next season."

Could Zakaria be a good addition for Moyes?

West Ham will not only know that Zakaria didn’t receive enough game time to prove himself at Chelsea but also that he’s much stronger in the defensive aspect of his play having scored just one goal in SW6, and whilst he’s not someone supporters will see romping forward and providing goals, he could be a risk worth taking.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the £52k-per-week colossus last season ranked in the 95th percentile for pass completion, which has seen him hailed “sharp” by journalist Josh Bunting, and the 89th percentile for most clearances, so his precision in possession and ability to get rid of the danger is hugely impressive.

Zakaria, who represented his nation at the 2022 World Cup, is a versatile operator having been deployed in four various positions since the start of his career, including at centre-back and slightly higher up in central midfield alongside his number six role, so he is an individual who could flourish more than you’d imagine under the leadership of Moyes.