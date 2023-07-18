West Ham United are 'ready to finalise' a deal for Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria and the Italian giants are open to sanctioning his departure on loan or a permanent basis, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

Is Denis Zakaria going to West Ham United?

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, West Ham United and Juventus are locked in talks over Zakaria as he has returned to pre-season training with his parent club.

The Hammers are believed to have offered €13 million for the £90k-a-week ace; however, there is a gap in valuation between the two sides, as cited by Tuttosport.

Italian outlet Tuttosport claim that Juventus value Zakaria, who has been hailed as a "sharp" player, at between €20-25 million as negotiations continue between both parties to try and find an agreement.

Juventus are seeking to make a profit on the 26-year-old this summer. Nevertheless, West Ham United are not expected to bow to their demands immediately despite running into a healthy financial situation following the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Initially, it was thought that West Ham United and Juventus would negotiate on the premise of Zakaria moving to the London Stadium on a loan deal with an option-to-buy, as per The Evening Standard.

Former Chelsea man Zakaria is 'surplus to requirements' at the Allianz Stadium and would welcome a move back to London if a transfer can be agreed by the two respective clubs.

Last term, Zakaria endured a difficult time of things due to encountering various injury struggles and finished the campaign with one goal in 13 appearances, as per Transfermarkt.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Galetti thinks that there is a 'confidence' from both sides that a deal can be struck either on a loan agreement or permanently.

Galetti stated: "West Ham are ready to finalise the deal for Zakaria. The talks are well addressed for an overall figure of around €18million to €20million.

"Juventus want a permanent move, but would also accept a loan deal with a buy obligation. Discussions are in progress on the formula, but there is a lot of confidence.

"The player agreed personal terms and gave the green light for the move. The Swiss midfielder is not in the plan of Allegri, so Juve want the transfer as well, and it shouldn't be so difficult to agree the last details."

Who else have West Ham United been looking at this summer?

Strengthening in midfield following the departure of club captain Rice is likely to take priority for David Moyes this summer as he tries to fill the huge void left by the England international.

Manchester United star Scott McTominay is a target that could provide an alternative to Rice at the London Stadium. The Hammers are expected to firm up their interest in the Scotland international now that Rice has officially left the building, as per The Independent.

According to The Guardian, West Ham United have failed with a loan swoop for out-of-favour Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. Erik Ten Hag is open to letting the former Leicester City man depart Old Trafford, though the Irons would only be keen on putting together a loan deal with an option-to-buy due to the excessive cost of trying to sign Maguire permanently.

The Sun report that Moyes has seen a £40 million bid turned down for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha; nevertheless, more discussions are scheduled for this week and the Hammers hold hope that they can land the Portugal international for under £50 million.