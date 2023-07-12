West Ham United boss David Moyes is 'pushing to sign' Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria this summer as he looks to fill the void that Declan Rice will leave at the London Stadium, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

How good is Denis Zakaria and are West Ham United keen on bringing him in?

Zakaria is a combustible defensive midfielder who has plenty of distinguishable qualities to offer, even though he failed to make an impact on loan at Stamford Bridge last term due to constant injuries.

In his time at Chelsea, the Switzerland international made just 11 appearances in all competitions, getting on the scoresheet once against Dinamo Zagreb in the group stage of the Champions League, as per Transfermarkt.

As per WhoScored, Zakaria, who was hailed as an "absolute machine", still managed to make his presence felt in the engine room for the Blues, racking up around 1.3 tackles per match in the Premier League.

West Ham officials have held a meeting with Juventus to discuss the possibility of bringing in Zakaria as a potential replacement for Arsenal-bound Rice in what could be an initial loan deal with a purchase option of £16 million attached, as detailed by The Evening Standard.

Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha is another midfielder that West Ham are keen on acquiring, while Bristol City's Alex Scott, Manchester United ace Scott McTominay and Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse are all being monitored, according to various sources.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Sky Sports reporter Sheth thinks that Zakaria will definitely be one man that West Ham will push to bring to the London Stadium in the summer window.

Sheth stated: "The focus would seem to be on the midfield. Joao Palhinha is a player that West Ham are looking at — massive gap in valuation by all accounts. Fulham are under no pressure to sell; he's still got four years left on his contract. It's definitely one to watch that position, but Zakaria looks like one that West Ham will be pushing to sign."

Who else are West Ham United looking to bring in?

West Ham look to be in the market for several additions this summer and are closing in on a deal to bring in Real Betis defender Luiz Felipe for a fee in the region of £17 million, as per The Mirror.

According to a report from Tuttosport, the Hammers have been offered the chance to sign Liverpool flop Arthur Melo as the Brazil international looks to find a new challenge away from Juventus.

The east London-based outfit are also on the lookout for a striker this window and Strasbourg forward Habib Diallo is believed to be a 'firm target' for West Ham boss Moyes, who is keen to add some extra firepower to his attack, as per Football Insider.

Brentford and Crystal Palace will rival West Ham in their pursuit of the Senegal international as they aim to add offensive depth. Diallo notched 20 goals in 38 appearances in 2022/23 and helped Strasbourg to steer themselves clear of the Ligue 1 relegation zone.

BBC Sport understand that Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis is on the radar of West Ham and Fulham following his Under-21 European Championship triumph with his native England, indicating that some exciting arrivals could be on their way to the London Stadium in the near future.