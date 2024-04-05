West Ham United are apparently "determined" to tempt a defender to join them this summer as they ready a generous salary offer for him.

Steidten eyeing new defender amid West Ham concerns

A concern for the Hammers this season has been their lack of assurance at the back over certain points.

Nayef Aguerd has been criticised for some of his performances over 2023/2024, while reports indicate that both the Morocco international and Kurt Zouma are attracting serious interest from the Middle East.

Indeed, both Aguerd and Zouma are said to be on the radar of Saudi clubs as we approach the summer window, and if the duo do depart, West Ham's defence could look very different - with or without David Moyes at the helm as uncertainty still surrounds the manager's future.

A few interesting names have already been linked, like Juventus starlet Dean Huijsen, with some reports claiming West Ham have already made an approach for the Dutchman pre-summer.

West Ham's next league fixtures in race for Europe Date Wolves (away) April 6th Fulham (home) April 14th Crystal Palace (away) April 21st Liverpool (home) April 27th Chelsea (away) May 4th

Currently on loan at Roma, their manager Daniele De Rossi has actually backed Huijsen to potentially become one of the best centre-backs in world football.

“Huijsen is becoming more and more mature. He does a lot. He’s very smart,” the 2006 World Cup winner told ESPN.

“He doesn’t look 18-years-old on the field. He knows what he is doing. But sometimes a little too well. (Huijsen) is good with the ball at his feet, but sometimes a little too calm. I think he needs to learn some more ‘Italian tricks’ in his own box. If he does that, he will become one of the best players in the world.”

Another option being looked at by Tim Steidten, according to reports, is Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

The Englishman, currently out of contract in the summer as things stand, is attracting attention from West Ham as the clock ticks down on his deal - and he could be a very cheap option given his soon-to-be free agent status.

As West Ham look to abide by PSR and avoid being sanctioned, Bosman deals could be one to watch, with Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso also out of contract soon and on course to become a free agent.

West Ham determined to tempt Hermoso into joining

According to a report by Tutto Juve this week, West Ham are determined to convince Hermoso to make a move to England, so much so that they're ready to offer him around £4 million-per-year.

The Spaniard, who's a mainstay under Diego Simeone, is also being chased by Aston Villa, Juventus, Inter Milan and AC Milan, so he's not short of admirers as West Ham look to beat them all to the punch.