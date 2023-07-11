West Ham shouldn’t let their historic Europa Conference League distract them from what was a worrying and tumultuous campaign.

The Hammers battled to an underwhelming 14th place in the Premier League, and it is understood that David Moyes is targeting four new signings in the club’s first wave of summer business.

Much of this is to be financed by the impending departure of Declan Rice, who is set to join Arsenal for £105m.

One of the most damaging drawbacks for the Irons has been the underperformance of their current crop of strikers.

In the 2021/22 campaign, the Irons netted 60 times, but last term they only managed to score 42 goals as a reconfiguration and revamp of their frontline is desperately required.

One man tipped to do this is Habib Diallo…

What’s the latest on Habib Diallo to West Ham?

According to Football Insider, West Ham has registered their interest in Diallo as Moyes targets a new frontman to lead the line.

Alongside the east Londoners, their cross-city rivals Brentford and Crystal Palace are also pushing to sign the 27-year-old.

Why should West Ham sign Habib Diallo?

The striker has been at Strasbourg since 2020 and established himself as the club’s most clinical and reliable asset.

Last season, Diallo was an indispensable component of the French outfit as he scored 20 goals at a rate of 0.63 per 90 to be the division’s sixth-highest scorer. Impressively this tally came from 17.76 Expected Goals to underline his prolific nature.

Moreover, in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers, the £10k-per-week Senegalese ranks within the best 17% for non-penalty goals per 90 and aerials won per 90.

His former coach Vincent Hognon has hailed the 18-cap international and said: “He's a guy with every quality going. You know how much I love him. I see his quality in his movement, the way he keeps the ball, in a huge amount of things."

From a West Ham perspective, signing this type of player could be the catalyst to improving their domestic position. Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio, and Danny Ings are the current striking options within the first team, but this trio has mustered a measly ten Premier League goals between them.

Another Hammer who could seriously benefit from this transfer is Said Benrahma. Last term, the Algerian was inconsistent - at times he was untameable, buzzing around the pitch with dazzling inventiveness, but he can also be accused of anonymity, drifting out of proceedings.

Once described as "unplayable" by BT Sport pundit and ex-West Ham man Joe Cole following his performance against Genk in the Europa League a few seasons ago, the 27-year-old has also been criticised for the way he "drifts out of games" at times by Gabby Agbonlahor, proving just what an undoubted "enigma" he is - in the words of journalist Paul Brown.

Nevertheless, in all competitions last season, the former Brentford man made 50 appearances in all competitions and created 62 chances at a rate of 1.24 per 90. These two figures are the highest within the West Ham side to underline much of the creativity is channelled through the tricky winger. It is almost criminal that Benrahma only managed to record four assists, but this is largely owed to the discrepancies of his teammates.

Furthermore, the 5 foot 8 ace ranks within the highest 19% for successful take-ons per 90 and progressive carries per 90, and if rewarded with a more dominant focal point, he could hit even more impressive heights.

As such, having a prolific presence ahead of him like Diallo could well help to make Benrahma even more 'unplayable' next season.