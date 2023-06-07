West Ham are plotting to launch an ambitious loan bid for Manchester United starlet Amad Diallo.

That's according to the Northern Echo, which state the Hammers are the latest Premier League to register an interest in the 20-year-old.

The Ivorian has just finished a loan spell with Sunderland and is due to return to Carrington for the start of pre-season in the North-West later this summer.

The report also details that Erik ten Hag intends to give the mercurial talent a chance to force himself into the first-team plans, but hasn’t ruled out any loan move if he feels it benefits Diallo’s development.

Sunderland had harboured hopes of resigning the youngster, but with several top-flight clubs interested, it seems that Diallo is destined for Premier League football in some capacity next season.

Would Amad Diallo be a good signing for West Ham?

The Ivorian's career had veered off track after cutting a peripheral figure during a loan spell with Rangers at the beginning of 2022, making just 13 appearances.

He then joined the Black Cats in August of last year and recorded 16 goal involvements in 37 Championship outings. This meant he was the club’s top scorer and was an indispensable component that narrowly missed out on promotion after losing to Luton in the play-off semi-finals.

When the former Atalanta prodigy joined the Red Devils in 2021, then-manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær predicted a huge future for the star and said: “His speed, vision, and fantastic dribbling ability will stand him in good stead to make the transition.

"He is a player with all of the raw attributes that are needed to be an important player for Manchester United in the years to come."

After his imperious stint in Wearside, the "electric" winger - as per The Athletic's Peter Rutzler - ranks within the highest 27% to those at a similar level for progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90, according to FBref.

Extraordinary levels of productivity led his teammate Luke O’Nein to describe him as “incredible.”

His small, weaving diminutive stature, coupled with his potency, close control, and frightening speed means that he shares many similar traits to Arsenal’s Buyako Saka.

The Englishman has been unplayable for the title challengers, having notched 25 goal contributions in 38 top-flight outings and ranking inside the top 10% of positionally similar players in Europe for progressive carries, to underline his similarity to the United starlet.

It is uncalculated to suggest that Diallo will immediately replicate these sensational numbers, but given consistent minutes in the manner that Mikel Arteta has nurtured Saka, it would be exciting to see where this player could end up.

He has clearly proven he is emphatically above Championship level and the London Stadium would be a perfect destination to continue the right pathway.