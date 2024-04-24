West Ham United chiefs have discussed hiring an "ambitious" alternative to Sporting CP manager Ruben Amorim, following the Portuguese's widely reported talks in London earlier this week.

West Ham meet with Amorim as Steidten draws Moyes succession plan

Perhaps the worst kept secret in football over the last few days has been Amorim's meeting with West Ham.

The 39-year-old travelled to England via private jet on Monday to hold discussions with West Ham over the potential vacancy left by current boss David Moyes this summer, which sparked excitement as technical director Tim Steidten seemingly gets to work on succeeding the Scotsman.

Sporting Lisbon under Ruben Amorim - the stats Number (via Transfermarkt) Matches 208 Wins 146 Draws 31 Losses 31 Goals scored 449 Goals conceded 185 Points 469 Points averaged per game 2.25

Images of Amorim boarding the plane to London were shared on social media, but West Ham have refused to comment on any speculation linking them with him (Sky Sports). The former Braga boss, who guided Sporting to their first Primeira Liga title in nearly 20 years back in 2021, has since returned to Portugal.

Fabrizio Romano, sharing an update on Amorim's chances of joining West Ham this week, says a move is actually unlikely to advance any further than this.

Now, it may be wise for Hammers chiefs to have alternatives to Amorim, and it is believed Thomas Tuchel features among a list of four managerial candidates to succeed Moyes.

West Ham chiefs discuss "ambitious" Thomas Tuchel move

According to GiveMeSport, West Ham chiefs have discussed making an "ambitious" move for Tuchel, with the German set to leave Bayern Munich at the end of this season.

A Champions League winner with Chelsea, another enticing draw for the east Londoners is his Premier League experience and know-how coaching on the biggest stages in world football. There is, however, the lingering matter of whether he would be open to joining West Ham.

"[Tuchel's continuity] can only be a good thing," said defender Ben Chilwell on Tuchel before he left Chelsea. "As players we have full confidence in the manager - we know we’re not going to get a better manager here. I’m not just saying it. He’s an unbelievable manager in all aspects and I think he has a lot of trust in us as well.

"Now there is that stability, everything that could have potentially been tricky last season has all been resolved so it’s up to us to work and try to get that consistency on the pitch, which is only going to happen if we put the work in away from match days."