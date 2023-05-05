West Ham United are not yet mathematically safe from relegation in the Premier League, although the current gap to their relegation rivals means David Moyes' side should have enough to stay up.

Why have West Ham struggled in front of goal?

Scoring goals has been the main problem in a disappointing season for the Hammers, with just 37 to their name in the top flight so far this term.

New signings Gianluca Scamacca and Danny Ings have failed to end the ongoing striker curse at the London Stadium, which has seen big-money signings such as Sebastian Haller fail in the past.

Scamacca mustered just three Premier League goals in 16 appearances in the first half of the season before injury ruled him out of recent fixtures, with Ings brought in during the January transfer window to aid the Hammers' fight against relegation.

However, the experienced Englishman has shown very little in his 14 top-flight appearances thus far, scoring twice in the 4-0 win against Nottingham Forest and failing to find the back of the net in any of his other outings.

His woeful 6.28 average rating from WhoScored ranks him as the 20th-best performer in Moyes' side so far this campaign, with the striker clearly unable to have the desired impact at the London Stadium.

Ings' average of just 6.6 passes per game also emphasises just how little he has been involved in his West Ham appearances, and surely it is time that Moyes considered another option in his attack, with the ageing Michail Antonio once again finding himself as first-choice under the Scottish manager.

Should Moyes unleash Divin Mubama?

Youngster Divin Mubama represents an ideal option for the Hammers in both the short and long term, and his impressive appearances in the Europa Conference League this year certainly suggest that he could have a greater impact in the Premier League than Ings.

He scored his first senior goal for the club in the recent win over AEK Larnaca, having previously seen an effort against FCSB ruled as an own goal on his debut for the first team.

The 18-year-old's phenomenal record with the U23s so far this campaign, which has seen him hit 13 goals in 18 Premier League 2 appearances, as well as eight goals in five games in the FA Youth Cup, suggests that he knows where the back of the net is and is destined for big things at West Ham.

Mubama has been tipped for a "massive future" by journalist Josh Bunting and is very much on the up, while the £125k-per-week Ings now looks way past his best, so Moyes should surely put his faith in the youngster for the final few games of the season.