West Ham United are reportedly considering Stade de Reims boss Will Still as a potential heir to David Moyes at the London Stadium and the 30-year-old could take Divin Mubama to the very top.

Could West Ham hire Will Still?

According to French news outlet Foot Mercato, the Hammers appreciate Still as an option for next season and the managerial prodigy could easily be tempted by a switch to the London Stadium, as he has already admitted to being a West Ham fan.

West Ham currently sit 18th in the Premier League with relegation a real option, which suggests that Moyes cannot be considered the long-term option in the dugout if the Hammers are to progress as a club.

Still, meanwhile, is fresh off the back of a 19-game unbeaten run in Ligue 1, which was only ended when his side suffered a 2-1 home defeat by Marseille last weekend, having avoided defeat against PSG twice and impressively beaten AS Monaco in that run.

At just 30, Still is the youngest manager in Europe's top leagues and has earned a lot of plaudits for his success with Les rouges et blancs, with journalist Julien Laurens labelling him a "genius" when it comes to tactical decisions in a recent interview.

One of the key reasons behind Still's success at Reims has been the superb form of Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun, who trails only Jonathan David and Kylian Mbappe for goals in France's top flight so far this campaign.

The 21-year-old's 17 goals in just 27 Ligue 1 appearances is a testament to Still's impressive coaching, as his only other loan spell produced an underwhelming three goals in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

Could Will Still unleash Mubama?

Balogun's form indicates that Still knows how to get the best out of young strikers and should he move to West Ham, he could produce similar results with academy star Divin Mubama.

Despite West Ham's woes in front of goal so far this campaign, which see them ranked as one of the lowest scorers in the division, Moyes is yet to trust Mubama in the Premier League.

The 18-year-old, who has been tipped for a "massive future" at the London Stadium by journalist Josh Bunting, has plundered in 11 goals in 15 Premier League 2 appearances this season and scored his first senior goal in the 4-0 triumph against AEK Larnaca last week.

There seems to be little that will stop the teenage striker from being a hit in West Ham's senior side in the future, and with Gianluca Scamacca and Michail Antonio both struggling for form this term, with six league goals between them, Mubama might just get his chance under a progressive manager such as Still.

If he can replicate Balogun's form at Reims under the young Belgian, then he will surely fire the Hammers up the Premier League table next season.