Highlights

West Ham United have former Liverpool striker Divock Origi on their shortlist to replace Gianluca Scamacca should he depart, according to Dean Jones.

The Belgian is currently at Italian giants AC Milan following his free transfer last summer.

What is the latest West Ham transfer news?

This has been a pretty disappointing transfer window so far by the Hammers.

The club have let go of their academy graduate and former club captain Declan Rice to Arsenal in a deal worth £105m, which is a record transfer deal between two British clubs. However, the club are yet to spend any of the money they made from that deal.

There are also reports of a transfer "power struggle" at the Hammers, with the Guardian stating that there is tension between current boss David Moyes and newly appointed technical director Tim Steidten, with the Scottish manager preferring to "maintain control" over the clubs transfer business.

There is more of a focus on outgoings, with striker Scamacca heavily linked with a move away from the London Stadium this summer, with Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reporting that Roma, currently managed by legendary manager Jose Mourinho, are planning a "real assault" to bring in the former Sassuolo man, with the clubs opening bid set to be submitted this week in the region of £19.7m. The striker has made his stance clear in a lengthy interview with the Italian outlet Cronache di Spogliatoio where he spoke on his desire to join his boyhood club Roma.

The forward, who has been hailed as "really quick", has only been at the club for one season, but has struggled following his £35.5m move from Sassuolo, managing just eight goals in 27 appearances with just three coming in the Premier League, as knee problems and inconsistent form prevented the 24-year-old from really building a head of steam.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that the Hammers might have to be "more lenient" in regards to their demands and asking price for the Italian this summer. The transfer insider also revealed that the Hammers have both Armando Broja and Origi on their shortlist to replace the 24-year-old:

"No formal bid has landed yet but Scamacca’s clearly got eyes for Roma and at some stage this summer I think West Ham are going to have to accept they need to be more lenient in regards to the terms he can leave on. It’s funny to me that they chase someone like Denis Zakaria at Juventus, but only want a loan, yet when someone comes to them with a similar proposal they won’t listen. Something is going to have to give in both these situations in my opinion. Scamacca needs to be replaced if he is going to leave, I get that. But there are options that aren’t going to cost a fortune.

Origi would be an option and West Ham have had interest in both him and Armando Broja for such a long time it feels like one of them eventually pulls on the shirt. Players at different ends of their career, it feels like, but Origi is still only 28 and if he could find consistency in terms of form and fitness I really think he would be a decent signing.”

Read the latest West Ham transfer news HERE...

Is Divock Origi the right signing for West Ham?

Origi would be an interesting pickup by David Moyes and West Ham.

The Belgian international is revered on Merseyside for his contributions, with moments such as his brace against Barcelona in the semi-final second leg in the Champions League, multiple goals in Merseyside derbies and his strike against Tottenham Hotspur to win the Champions League living long in the memories of many Liverpool fans.

The player was also the subject of a lot of praise from manager Jurgen Klopp, who described the striker as a "Liverpool legend" and an "outstanding player" ahead of his final game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2022. The German also once stated that the forward was "our best finisher", which is an incredible achievement and feat in a side that featured the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

The 28-year-old has not had as positive a time in Milan however, managing just two goals and one assist in 36 appearances for the Rossoneri last season. Should the Hammers bring in the striker and offer him regular game time and starts, which was something he wasn't offered in Italy, starting just 10 games all season, the Belgian may be a fantastic goalscoring option for the side that also brings Premier League experience.