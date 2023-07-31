West Ham United are reportedly interested in AC Milan forward Divock Origi, as David Moyes looks to bring in reinforcements this summer.

The Irons must get to work quickly on replenishing their squad ahead of the new season, in the bid to avoid another relegation-threatened campaign.

With the financial boost of £105m from the sale of Declan Rice, Moyes must ensure to recruit smart and fast this window.

Could West Ham sign Divock Origi?

As reported by transfer expert Dean Jones, via GIVEMESPORT, the Hammers are eyeing a move for former Liverpool striker Origi.

Valued at €9m (£8m) by Football Transfers, the 28-year-old could be the perfect signing for Moyes to chase, as reinforced by Jones:

“Origi would be an option and West Ham have had interest in both him and Armando Broja for such a long time it feels like one of them eventually pulls on the shirt.

“Players at different ends of their career, it feels like, but Origi is still only 28 and if he could find consistency in terms of form and fitness I really think he would be a decent signing.”

How good is Divock Origi?

Hailed for his time at Liverpool for scoring some of the most crucial goals in the club’s history, the Belgian was a reliable call for backup at Anfield, as he took the passenger seat for the entirety of his time on Merseyside.

Snatched by AC Milan at the expiration of his contract with the Reds last summer, the move brought the forward’s eight-year association with the club to an end after arriving in the Premier League at 19 from Lille in 2014.

With a Champions League and Premier League medal under his belt, the 28-year-old could now face a reunion with the league in which he made his name, as Moyes and the Hammers eye a new striker.

Praised as being a “real handful” by scout Antonio Mango, the Belgian could be the perfect replacement for current forward Gianluca Scamacca, who according to Football Insider ‘won't play for West Ham again.'

The Italian’s move last summer was highly anticipated after he netted 16 goals in Serie A for Sassuolo in the 2021/22 campaign.

Things, however, have not gone to plan for the 24-year-old in east London, making only 11 starts in the Premier League and scoring three times in claret and blue, with a return to Italy on the cards after one year in England.

With Scamacca’s departure pending, a swoop for Origi could be a smart move for Moyes, who could obtain a Premier League-proven forward with an incentive to get back to his scoring ways after a lacklustre season with AC Milan.

For Liverpool, the Belgian netted 41 goals in 175 appearances, where he was more than often brought on as a substitute as a reliable asset for one of the top teams in Europe.

Based on his numbers over the past year, the 28-year-old showed he could be a more lively option to the departing Iron’s forward, as the former Anfield ace averaged 2.21 progressive carries to the Italian’s 1.26 per 90, via FBref.

Despite the quality of Scamacca being undoubtable, a trade for a player proven in England could be the perfect switch for West Ham at this moment in time.