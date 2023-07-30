Highlights

West Ham United 'still have interest' in Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez this summer as David Moyes eyes midfield reinforcements, according to journalist Paul Brown.

Is Edson Alvarez moving to West Ham United?

According to Football Insider, West Ham are said to be 'confident' that they can land Alvarez this summer for a fee of between £35-40 million at the London Stadium.

The report states that Alvarez, who has been hailed as a "monster" and is listed as the biggest player in his agency, is a key contender to replace now-Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice in east London and Alvarez himself is believed to be keen on testing himself in the Premier League. Borussia Dortmund have shown rival interest in Alvarez this window, though talks between both parties collapsed over a potential move.

Journalist Christian Falk spoke to GIVEMESPORT about the Irons' pursuit of Alvarez and talked up West Ham's chances of acquiring the Mexico international, stating: "For West Ham, they have the money and Ajax want to see money, so they have a good chance."

Last campaign, Alvarez made 44 appearances in all competitions for Ajax and managed to register four goals and three assists in total, as per Transfermarkt.

Putting in some impressive displays in the engine room, Alvarez managed to record around 2.3 successful tackles and 1.1 interceptions per match in the Eredivisie, as shown on WhoScored.

Now looking set for a fresh challenge, journalist Brown thinks that Alvarez could be someone who ends up joining West Ham between now and the close of the play in the market.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Brown stated: "I think it's clear West Ham are going to buy a midfielder, I think they'll probably buy two. They still have interest in Alvarez, they still have interest in James Ward-Prowse. I think particularly in Ward Prowse's case, at the beginning of the window, there was a lot of interest in him. I think some of that has waned from other clubs now and West Ham are hoping that the price for him comes down by the end of the window because if there's less competition around, I think they think that Southampton might be forced to take less than they would have wanted at the beginning of the window. I don't think West Ham are really in any hurry to do that one. Alvarez could be in a similar position. I'm not sure there are many other clubs around Europe chasing him too hard."

Who else could join West Ham United this summer?

West Ham are believed to have held initial discussion with Manchester United over Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay; however, it would cost a considerable sum of money to tempt the Old Trafford giants side into selling either of the pair, as per Sky Sports.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher was subject to a failed £40 million plus add-ons bid from West Ham this window and it is feared that he may stay put at Stamford Bridge to fight for his position under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to The Daily Mail.

Shaun Whetstone has claimed that West Ham have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea forgotten man Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer.

Manchester City youngster Carlos Borges is on the verge of joining West Ham for a fee in the region of £14 million that will include a buyback clause, as per The Daily Mail.