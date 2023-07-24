West Ham United are reportedly interested in Ajax star Edson Alvarez, as David Moyes exercises his options to replace Declan Rice.

The Hammers gained £105m from the sale of the Englishman, leaving them with a hefty cash exchange and a void to fill in the middle of the park.

A host of talent has been speculated to be on the list of the east Londoners, with star names rumoured to be targeted.

Could West Ham sign Edson Alvarez?

As reported by Football Insider on Sunday, West Ham are ‘confident’ that a deal can be struck to secure the signing of Ajax enforcer Alvarez.

The report claims that talks are ‘ongoing’ regarding the possible transfer of the player, who is ‘interested’ in a move to the Premier League.

Ajax could sell the midfielder for a price in the region of £35m-£40m, in what would be a strong acquisition for the Hammers.

How good is Edson Alvarez?

Captured by the Eredivisie greats from Mexican side America in 2019, the defensive-minded ace has risen up the ranks in Europe, showcasing his versatility.

Hailed as “tenacious” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 25-year-old is primarily deployed as a defensive midfielder by Maurice Steijn, with the ability to play at centre-back and full-back as well.

By signing Alvarez, West Ham could equip their side with added quality, in a move that could inspire Moyes’ squad to climb the table and avoid another relegation-threatened season.

There is an abundance of quality in the squad at the London Stadium, however only a number of stars can be relied on consistently to produce moments of magic.

One player of such calibre is Lucas Paqueta, who was signed from Olympique Lyon last summer.

The Brazilian scored five goals and registered seven assists in his first campaign in east London, in what was a trialling first year in a side that battled in the bottom half of the table.

Signing a player of the quality of Alvarez could give the dazzling 25-year-old further freedom to exploit his talent at West Ham, with the Mexican proving to be the perfect outlet for cover in the engine room.

As per FBref, the Ajax ace averaged 2.47 tackles and 3.38 aerial wins per 90 in the Eredivisie last season, flexing his suitability to act as the protector of the defence.

Being able to protect the back line is half of the job for a midfielder, with a strong progressive outlet also required to transition play efficiently.

The 69-capped Mexico international highlighted his perfect balance in the role, averaging 7.76 progressive passes and a monstrous 83.91 attempted passes per 90, via FBref, suggesting how comfortable he is with his distribution.

For Paqueta, the introduction of Alvarez could be pivotal to him unlocking more elements to his game, with protection similar to what he had at Lyon in Thiago Mendes.

Last term, the Brazilian averaged 0.13 non-penalty goals per 90, compared to his 0.30 per 90 in Ligue 1 the campaign prior, where he had the freedom to roam thanks to the combative nature of his midfield partner Mendes.

Moyes could not only replace Rice with the 25-year-old but also prompt the development of other talents in the squad for the overall benefit of his side’s collective form.