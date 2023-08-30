Highlights West Ham have been eyeing up one of English football's best young talents.

He's been described as 'the best player in the Premier League running the ball.'

The player is yet to feature in the league so far this season.

West Ham United could pull off a sensational transfer coup in a late summer move for one of the Premier League's most promising and glimmering talents…

What’s the latest West Ham United transfer news?

According to the Daily Mail, Emile Smith Rowe could be set for a late exit from the Emirates Stadium in search of more regular minutes.

Much of the speculation has been centred around Chelsea, who have reportedly already initiated an approach for the Englishman.

Mauricio Pochettino is keen to add another attacker to his ranks before transfer deadline day, but Arsenal are said to have swiftly rejected any advances from the Blues as they’re unwilling to sell to a side they see as a direct competitor.

Due to Todd Boehly’s overwhelming financial muscle and inability to take no for an answer, Chelsea are expected to try again, but West Ham are also waiting in the wings to pounce upon a possible deal.

The article details that Swith Rowe was of interest to the Irons earlier this summer and the club could reignite its interest in the attacker.

What are Emile Smith Rowe's strengths?

At one point, Smith Rowe had the world at his feet. In the 2020/21 season, the 23-year-old formally broke into the Arsenal side and swiftly established as one of the most productive and influential players in the team.

Buoyed on by playing for the club he has been at since 2010 and roared on by a passionate fan base supporting ‘one of their own’, the attacking midfielder recorded 18 goal contributions in 53 Premier League outings.

The three-cap England international developed a formidable reputation as an immense creative, effervescent, and gifted offensive force. This led to glowing praise from Jamie Carragher, who said: “To watch him in full flow, I've said he's the best player in the Premier League running the ball.

“He's so exciting, the pace, moving with the ball. He's a special talent. He can pop up in different positions, he has that ability to play all four positions up top and that's a real bonus.”

His tenth goal of the 2021/22 season in a 2-1 victory over Brentford in February 2022 was the first time a Hale End graduate had hit double figures in a campaign since Cesc Fabregas in 2009/10.

However, a groin injury kept the former RB Leipzig loanee out for 14 games between September and November 2022, and since then he has been unable to forge any notable consistency or rhythm.

The £12m-rated youngster didn’t manage to make any Premier League starts and the same trend has continued this season, having failed to even appear as a substitute in the current campaign.

Therefore, if West Ham could poach Smith Rowe it would serve as a sweet piece of revenge for the Gunners’ earlier signing of Declan Rice.

The north London outfit pinched Rice from the east of the capital in a whopping £105m deal and with it, they said goodbye to one of their own.

Thus, replicating that trick on their enemies of the summer, would be quite the move indeed.

Whilst the reaction to the majority of Arsenal’s recent transfer dealings has been positive, the sale of Smith Rowe could usher in a huge wave of discontent and would be a magnificent move for David Moyes as he aims to close out the window in style and help Hammers supporters everywhere forget about their former captain.