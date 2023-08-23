West Ham United are in the market for a new striker and have identified a two-time Europa League winner as a potential option.

What’s the latest West Ham transfer news?

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, the Hammers have opened talks with Sevilla over the signing of Youssef En-Nesyri, but are yet to place a formal bid.

Read the latest West Ham transfer news HERE...

The Morocco international has previously been the subject of a €32m (£27m) offer from the east Londoners, and has since entered the final two years of his contract.

"West Ham United have opened talks with Sevilla over the signing of striker Youssef En-Nesyri. No formal bid yet. The Morocco international has entered the final 2 years of his contract," he tweeted.

Would Youssef En-Nesyri be a good signing for West Ham?

David Moyes has made no secret of his admiration for the 26-year-old and said: “In Youssef En-Nesyri they (Morocco) have a centre forward who is an incredibly good runner and gives them an outlet.”

This comment came during the Atlas Lions’ record-breaking run at the World Cup, in which they became the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of any international tournament. En-Nesyri played a pivotal role, scoring twice, including the winner against Portugal in the quarter-finals.

Domestically, the 6 foot 2 livewire has also proven that is a formidably efficient and effective asset, netting 55 goals in 158 appearances for Sevilla.

Last season, the Spaniards found themselves embroiled in a surprising relegation battle, but En-Nesyri emerged as one of the key difference-makers, scoring eight times in the final 20 games to propel his side to a 12th-place finish.

He also demonstrated his class on the European stage, scoring on three occasions across the quarter and semi-finals of the club's eventual Europa League triumph in May 2023.

Even more recently, the attacker portrayed what a useful striker he could be in a Moyes set-up thanks to his domineering physicality when the £49k-per-week star gloriously rose above Nathan Ake and Josko Gvardiol to head home the opening goal in the Super Cup against Manchester City.

En-Nesyri is accustomed to operating as a lone pivot, and his endless running coupled with his intricate movement means he could help relieve the attacking burden on Michail Antonio.

The Jamaican is now 33 years of age, and with the Irons facing a year of juggling Premier League and European football, En-Nesyri could be a pivotal figure in providing cover and support.

It is unlikely that the North African would suffer the same fate as Gianluca Scamacca, who was unable to adapt to the club’s way of playing.

Antonio commented on how the Italian’s full potential wasn’t unlocked in the English capital as he was unable to operate to Moyes’ satisfaction:

“The problem is, he can’t play the way the gaffer plays. He needs a different type of manager to play his type of football, [one who can] have other players play off him and stuff like that.

“But the way David Moyes plays, if you’re upfront you’re dealing with scraps and you’ve got to be more of a fighter, that’s not him.”

Due to Antonio’s selfless, physical, and athletic profile, it is unlikely that he will be able to consistently perform throughout the season, and whilst he remains a tremendously important player, he would be massively aided by the arrival of a similar player.

Therefore, En-Nesyri, who has previously been described as having “unreal” finishing by CBS reporter Aaron West, fits this bill and his reliability and dogged work rate make him an extremely attractive proposition for Moyes.