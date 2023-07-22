Last season, Danny Ings was drafted in by West Ham in January to compensate for the disastrously ineffective Gianluca Scamacca.

However, across 33 Premier League appearances for the pair, they found the just five times. The burden to lead the frontline was placed on the shoulders of Michail Antonio, but he is reportedly the subject of interest from Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq and could easily depart this summer. This team is managed by Steven Gerrard and has already nearly sealed the signing of Jordan Henderson.

Moreover, Scamacca’s possible exit almost looks like a formality after he revealed his desire to join Roma, saying: “Roma is home for me. And Totti my idol as a child. And what player in the world wouldn't dream of being coached by Mourinho? I am convinced that Mou would stimulate me and with him I would improve even more.”

Therefore, the striker area will be the most pressing concern for David Moyes and Youssef En-Nesyri has been named as a possible target.

What’s the latest on Youssef En-Nesyri to West Ham?

According to the Daily Express, the Hammers have been handed the chance to reignite their long-term interest in Sevilla’s En-Nesyri, who reportedly will not be travelling with his current club to Germany for pre-season, so he can be available for a transfer.

The 2023 Europa League winners are currently battling insane levels of debt and they’re considering offers for the striker, who has previously attracted Moyes’ interest.

The Irons first saw a £27m bid including add-ons rejected in January 2021 and then two years later they tried to entice Sevilla into a loan deal that was also dismissed.

But now, the east London outfit is now placed in a far better position to make a swoop for En-Nesyri.

Would Youssef En-Nesyri be a good signing for West Ham?

Throughout last season, Sevilla were largely involved in a relegation struggle, but En-Nesyri, who has been at the club since 2020, was one of the club’s most important players and helped dragged them to a relatively comfortable 12th-place finish.

In the final 20 games of La Liga, he netted eight times and was the club’s top scorer. He also played a pivotal role in their European success, scoring three times across the quarter and semi-finals before playing the full 120 minutes in the final against Roma, which Sevilla eventually won on penalties.

Internationally, the 59-cap Morocco international has performed admirably as he started every game of his country's record-breaking run to the semi-finals of the World Cup as the Atlas Lions became the first African nation to reach that stage of the tournament. During the finals, he scored twice, including the winner against Portugal in the quarter-finals.

The 6 foot 2 star appears to be a better option than Ings, outranking the Englishman in various attacking metrics including non-penalty goals per 90 (0.48 vs 0.34), shots per 90 (3.26 vs 2.25), and shot-creating actions per 90 (1.65 vs 1.58).

Described as “unreal” by CBS reporter Aaron West, the Hammers require a more dynamic and clinical option, and En-Nesyri could be exactly what Moyes needs.