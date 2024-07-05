Julen Lopetegui and West Ham United's technical director Tim Steidten no doubt placated a few after conducting the new head coach's opening press conference with confidence and conviction.

With David Moyes mutually agreeing to leave the east London club at the end of his contract last month, it was hardly surprising that a certain degree of trepidation lingered.

But West Ham, having already signed teenage winger Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras for £25.5m, confirmed that further additions would be made to start the new era with promise.

Indeed, Max Kilman is closing on a £40m transfer to the club and the pressing need for a centre-forward remains. It is that lattermost point that will please fans, when hearing that a former Premier League forward, free scoring last season, is on the Hammers' radar.

West Ham transfer news

According to Spanish outlet AS, West Ham could be in luck as they scour the market for a new striker, with Villarreal's Alexander Sorloth available this summer as he has a €​38m (£32m) release clause in his contract.

While a number of clubs have taken interest in the Norwegian's recent goalscoring success, West Ham and Serie A side Roma are the only teams to have made enquiries thus far, and now Lopetegui must make his move before intrigue intensifies.

What Alexander Sorloth would bring to West Ham

Adding an imposing and prolific centre-forward is paramount to the success and stability of Lopetegui's project. Michail Antonio has been a stalwart in east London but had entered the twilight phase of his career at 34, starting only 21 Premier League matches last season as he battled against injury.

While he failed to make the grade previously in English football with Crystal Palace, the nomadic striker has been in immense form in Spain, posting 26 goals from 41 matches across all competitions for the Yellow Submarine last year.

Sorloth, aged 28 and riding one of the richest goalscoring veins of his career, would be a worthy team to a dynamic frontline, blessed with the pace and trickery of Mohammed Kudus and the hard-working clinical output of Jarrod Bowen.

It is Kudus who could benefit the most from the 6 foot 4 striker's addition, finding his fleet-footed, defence-stretching qualities to bounce off a focal point in the middle, to make him unplayable in the Premier League.

Kudus, one of the slickest and slipperiest wingers in Europe, ranked among the top 2% of attacking midfielders and wingers in the Premier League last season for successful take-ons and the top 9% for tackles per 90, as per FBref - both progressive and combative.

For his part, Sorloth ranks among the top 2% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for non-penalty goals scored per 90, with his "remarkable" improvements in front of goal over the past several years truly something to behold, as was said by journalist Josh Bunting.

Mohammed Kudus: Premier League Stats 23/24 Stat # Matches played 33 Goals 8 Assists 6 Big chances missed 4 Pass completion 84% Dribbles per game 3.8 Ball recoveries per game 6.4 Tackles per game 2.0 Duels won per game 8.5 Stats via Sofascore

Kudus' electrifying presence down the wing makes him a very unique weapon, with the table above highlighting some of the standout metrics from his maiden campaign in England, signing from Ajax for £38m last summer.

Already performing at a staggering standard for the Irons, Kudus now just needs a reliable marksman to serve as a conduit between the forward passages of play and the net itself. Sorloth could be the man West Ham has been crying out for to made the winger unplayable.