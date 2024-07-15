West Ham United may have found a new target in their hunt for a fresh face in attack this summer, it has been revealed.

Lopetegui takes charge

West Ham's summer has already been a busy one under new boss Julen Lopetegui. They have shelled out £30m to sign Luis Guilherme from Brazilian outfit Palmeiras, with the teenager penning a five year deal in East London.

The Hammers have also plundered Lopetegui's former side and Premier League rivals Wolves for club captain Max Kilman, who joined the club in a £40m deal and signed a seven year contract, a deal keeping him at West Ham until he turns 34.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player,” said Kilman. “As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here."

But their frontline still requires attention, and it looks as though that is Tim Steidten's next transfer mission.

West Ham want Premier League striker

Now, one report has claimed that West Ham are eyeing up a move for Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin as they look to bolster their ranks ahead of the new Premier League season.

As per Football Insider, the Hammers have 'made an enquiry' about the Everton man, with the forward having been 'shortlisted' as a potential option to lead the line at the London Stadium next summer.

Though Everton don't want to sell the striker, he is down to the final 12 months of his £100,000 a week deal at Goodison Park and has "failed to agree terms on a new deal" so far. That may force Sean Dyche's side to cash in on their centre-forward, even though they have cooled their fears over PSR with the imminent sale of Amadou Onana.

And that has "alerted interested clubs" including West Ham and Newcastle United, though the Magpies ended their interest at the end of June.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's 23/24 PL season Appearances 32 Starts 26 Goals 7 Shots on target per 90 1.16 Mins per goal 312 Aerial duel % won 48.8%

Ex-Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira was full of praise for the Englishman during one appearance on Sky Sports back in 2023, dubbing him "one of the complete players" in the Premier League. And the striker showed signs of getting back to his best last season under Dyche after an injury plagued spell, finding the net seven times in the Premier League to steer the Toffees clear of relegation.

In the West Ham squad, only Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus managed more, with Tomas Soucek and James Ward-Prowse both grabbing seven goals. Meanwhile, veteran striker Michail Antonio only managed six in a disappointing campaign for the Jamaica international.

Should Lopetegui wish to implement a similar style to predecessor David Moyes at the London Stadium, Calvert-Lewin would be an astute addition given his ability to hold the ball up and bring the likes of Kudus and new signing Guilherme into the game from either flank.