West Ham United are demonstrating some convincing ambition in the transfer market this summer, with Julen Lopetegui whipping his outfit into life after succeeding David Moyes at the start of the summer.

A host of exciting signings have been made but there is plenty more to do in east London, with the role of starring talisman still advertised despite the likes of Michail Antonio and Danny Ings residing in the ranks.

West Ham: Summer 2024 Transfers Incomings Outgoings Max Kilman (£40m) Flynn Downes (£17m) Luis Guilherme (£25m) Said Benrahma (£13m) Wes Foderingham (free) Thilo Kehrer (£9.5m) Nathan Trott (£1m) Ben Johnson (free) Divin Mubama (free) Angelo Ogbonna (free) Sourced via Sky Sports

Lopetegui is polishing his team but now is the time for a new focal frontman, and recent reports suggest that the perfect addition is being lined up.

West Ham targetting striker

According to Tuttosport, West Ham are looking to inject some mettle upfront through the signing of Juventus' Arkadiusz Milik, with the 30-year-old centre-forward on the market this summer.

Efforts are being made to sign Leeds United's attacking linchpin Crysencio Summerville to strengthen the flank, meaning that moving to sign Milik could prove to be an astute option.

Juventus are hoping to collect around €7m (£6m) for the Poland international's sale, so the Irons faithful could yet see two more exciting attacking additions to bolster Lopetegui's accord.

However, with Brentford and Everton also sniffing around, United technical director Tim Steidten might want to pull the trigger on this one with haste, with the trio of Premier League clubs having all lodged enquiries regarding a deal for the experienced number nine.

What Arkadiusz Milik would bring to West Ham

Milik has led a storied, wandering career, featuring across Europe and earning 73 international caps for Poland, scoring 17 times.

He has been firmly placed in a peripheral role with the Old Lady of late, however, earning just nine starts across the 2023/24 campaign. Of course, the Pole did score eight times, speaking of his inborn goalscoring instinct.

And so what? He's not just a goalscorer. As per FBref, the 6 foot 1 striker ranked among the top 12% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues last season for shots taken, the top 8% for pass completion, the top 13% for shot-creating actions and the top 7% for interceptions per 90.

Such technical soundness has led him to be linked with some of the continent's most creative strikers, with Arsenal's Kai Havertz even considered to be of a similar style by FBref's statistic-crunching algorithm.

Havertz, who Arsenal signed from Chelsea in a deal worth about £65m last summer, grew in strength throughout the 2023/24 campaign, producing some terrific numbers toward the business end after a slow - but still spirited - start, ultimately scoring 14 goals in all competitions.

So unique in his approach to the forward game, Havertz is technically gifted and silky-smooth in his movements, threading the team together. Indeed, he ranked among the top 15% of forwards in the Premier League last year for pass completion, shot-creating actions and aerial duels won, the top 9% for passes attempted and the top 11% for progressive passes per 90.

His proclivity for popping up in big, all-important moments was a thing to behold, and having averaged 5.3 successful duels per game too, he has the combative sheen necessary to serve his multi-functioning attacking role well. Milik, to a different degree, could operate as such at the Hammers spearhead.

Carlo Ancelotti once hailed Milik's "sensational" striking ability, and indeed he has demonstrated time and time again throughout his career his aptitude as his team's frontal focal point.

How Milik could thrive alongside Summerville

Imposing, intelligent and crafty, the £73k-per-week ace could prove to be the aforementioned Summerville's dream partner up front, bouncing off the Dutchman's electrifying pace and fear-inducing dribbling skills to quite the resounding effect.

Playing that Havertz-like position, he would help the Leeds man's shooting ability to flourish, providing selfless, ball-playing support to maximise the pace and power of his flanker.

Furthermore, think of Jarrod Bowen. The Three Lions star is West Ham's main man from an attacking standpoint, the fulcrum of Moyes' illustrious tenure. He tallied 20 goals from 44 appearances last season, so clinical, so effective as he alternated between centre-forward and right-wing.

West Ham Top Scorers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Jarrod Bowen 44 20 2. Mohammed Kudus 45 14 3. Tomas Soucek 52 10 4. Lucas Paqueta 43 8 5. Michail Antonio 32 7 5. James Ward-Prowse 51 7 Stats via BBC Sport

Bowen was a machine in front of goal last year; Brentford boss Thomas Frank even hailed him as "unplayable"; West Ham must now complete two deals to place a player of similar quality on the alternate wing in Summerville, and, centrally, weave it all together with the deployment of Milik.

Summerville, after all, bagged 19 goals and nine assists in the Championship last season, crowned the division's MVP following his ground-shattering individual success.

It would be criminal for the dynamo to be plying his trade below Premier League level next season, and West Ham must now ensure that they complete two impactful signings to ensure that Lopetegui's newly formed philosophy goes off without a hitch.