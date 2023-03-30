West Ham United are interested in a deal to bring FC Lorient midfielder Enzo Le Fee to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Le Fee's future?

The Frenchman has been a regular feature of Regis Le Bris’ side at the Stade du Moustoir this season, making 28 starts in Ligue 1, where he’s currently the club’s third overall top-performing player according to Whoscored.

The 23-year-old is set to be out of contract next summer and several clubs have been made aware of his potential availability after he recently publicly admitted that won’t be penning an extension, looking to secure a move elsewhere at the end of the season.

Speaking to Le Telegramme, as quoted by 90min, he said:

“It's time for me to leave. I have a special bond with the club and that's why I wanted to extend my contract at the start of the season. I waited for a contract offer from Lorient until December. It never came. Now, I don't expect anything from the club and I won't extend my contract. I hope to leave this summer so that my transfer will bring money to Lorient."

According to Der Westen (via Sport Witness), West Ham, Leicester and Fulham have all been “alerted” to the fact that Le Fee is on the lookout for his next destination ahead of the 2023/24 term. Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, Eintracht Frankfurt, Lazio, OGC Nice and Real Sociedad have been name-checked as the other “interested” clubs.

The Irons are looking to add to their central ranks and the Lorient talisman could match the profile of candidate they are searching for, with him having a “relatively affordable” price tag of approximately between €25-30m (£22-26m).

Would Le Fee be a good signing for West Ham?

Le Fee has been hailed a “golden” midfielder by talent scout Jacek Kulig and he would be the perfect player to operate in front of Declan Rice at the London Stadium, provided the Irons can convince the England star to stay put. Naturally an attacking midfielder, the £12k-p/w ace is extremely strong going forward having posted ten goal contributions in 29 appearances across all competitions this season, with this prolific form having seen him receive five man-of-the-match awards.

David Moyes’ target also ranks in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons so loves to dribble past his man and always has an eye for goal, ranking in the 94th percentile for most shot-creating actions (FBRef).

Le Fee is a versatile operator having been fielded in seven various positions since the start of his career, including everywhere across the midfield and out wide on both wings, making this a no-brainer of a deal for the hierarchy to complete.