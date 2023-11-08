West Ham United's slump in form is alarming, they've lost four of their last five matches in all competitions, with the only anomaly in that run being a fantastic 3-1 victory over Arsenal in the Carabao Cup as the Hammers booked their place in the quarter-finals.

While that domineering display wasn't backed up with a similar performance against Brentford on Saturday as they slipped to a 3-2 defeat in the Premier League, David Moyes will be seeking revenge against Olympiacos tomorrow night after they ended their 17-match unbeaten run in Europe two weeks ago.

Moyes will want to field a strong starting side to ensure complacency doesn't slip into their performance as the talented triumvirate of Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta and Mohammed Kudus are all likely to start.

The Scotsman could pick this starting XI for the visit of the Greek giants in tomorrow's Europa League clash, with five changes from the weekend loss...

1 GK: Lukasz Fabianksi

A reliable cup keeper these days, Lukasz Fabianski could come in to replace Alphonse Areola after starring in their 3-1 victory over the Gunners. The giant Pole has only conceded three goals in four appearances this term.

2 RB: Thilo Kehrer

A serial starter in the Europa League, having played in all three matches so far, Thilo Kehrer is David Moyes' chosen right back in this competition and the reliable German should get the nod over Vladimir Coufal on Thursday night.

3 CB: Konstantinos Mavropanos

Arsenal's former centre-back Konstantinos Mavropanos has featured in every minute of their Europa League campaign so far. The towering Greek international, who was once hailed as "fearless" by Ian Wright, should continue that run here.

4 CB: Nayef Aguerd

Once dubbed as "exceptional" by Gary Lineker for his performances in claret and blue, Nayef Aguerd is the rock at the back for the Irons. The 27-year-old has only started once in the Europa League this term, but after Angelo Ogbonna's horror show in Greece, Moyes can ill-afford to risk the Italian once more.

5 LB: Aaron Cresswell

With his contract expiring in the summer, it looks as though West Ham are going to bid farewell to Aaron Cresswell, but the 33-year-old could get a rare chance to impress ahead of Emerson on Thursday.

6 CM: James Ward-Prowse

West Ham's technically gifted midfielder, who is renowned for the ability to play high-quality final balls to attackers, has showcased that vision in the Europa League this term with three assists in as many matches. He'll be looking to add to that total.

7 CM: Tomas Soucek

Once hailed as "incredible" by former midfield partner Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek is an ever-present figure in West Ham's midfield and has featured in all three of their European matches this season and even scored against TSC Backa Topola.

8 CM: Edson Alvarez

The Mexican summer signing was forced to sit out the weekend defeat to the Bees through suspension, although it could be wise to reinstate the former Ajax maestro against the Greek outfit to provide some much-needed solidity - only Pablo Fornals has made more interceptions for the Hammers in the competition so far.

9 RW: Mohammed Kudus

Kudus is in fine form for West Ham currently and the Ghanian has cemented his place on the right flank following a strike against Arsenal and a sensational scissor-kick against Brentford on Saturday.

10 LW: Lucas Paqueta

Lauded as a "maverick" by David Moyes for his exceptional performance against Freiburg last month, the Scotsman could return Paqueta to the side after the £150k-per-week Brazilian missed out through suspension at the weekend. The 26-year-old has two goals in three matches in the competition thus far.

11 ST: Jarrod Bowen

It was an inspired decision from Moyes to move Bowen as a striker and it's one that has paid off. He's scored eight goals in 14 matches in all competitions with seven of those in the Premier League. The irrepressible Englishman will be hungry for more goals on Thursday night.

West Ham Predicted Lineup in full: GK - Lukasz Fabianski; RB - Thilo Kehrer, CB - Konstantinos Mavropanos, CB - Nayef Aguerd, LB - Aaron Cresswell; CM - Tomas Soucek, CM - James Ward-Prowse, CM - Edson Alvarez; RW - Mohammed Kudus, LW - Lucas Paqueta, ST - Jarrod Bowen.