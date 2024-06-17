In pursuit of their second signing of the summer, West Ham United are reportedly expected to intensify their efforts to reunite new manager Julen Lopetegui with a La Liga star.

West Ham transfer news

Those at the London Stadium certainly aren't messing around this summer, having already welcomed Luis Guilherme to town. The 18-year-old Brazilian arrived from Palmeiras for a reported £26m and kicks off the Lopetegui era with a bang.

Speaking for the first time since completing the move, the winger told the official West Ham website: “The Premier League is the best league in the world. I believe I’ll improve a lot here with the entire staff at West Ham, which is crucial for my development.

“Growing up, whenever I had the chance, I watched English football. Seeing how it is and now being able to play here is an incredible feeling. Since I was eleven, I had this dream, and now it’s becoming a reality. I’m very happy about it and grateful to West Ham. Let’s go for it!”

The attacking additions may just keep coming too. According to GiveMeSport, West Ham are expected to intensify their efforts to sign Youssef En-Nesyri this week in an attempt to reunite Lopetegui with his former Sevilla star. The new manager is reportedly on board with the move, but wants new signings wrapped up by the start of pre-season at the end of July.

A long-term target, En-Nesyri could finally find himself wearing the claret and blue of West Ham this summer, where he would slot straight into Lopetegui's side.

"Unique" En-Nesyri can replace Antonio

Now 34 years old and struggling for fitness and form last season, West Ham need to start thinking about replacing Michail Antonio, especially with a player of En-Nesyri's calibre. The 26-year-old has more than proven his goalscoring prowess in La Liga and could now provide Jarrod Bowen and Lopetegui a massive boost by arriving in London this summer, replacing Antonio in the process.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Youssef En-Nesyri Michail Antonio Minutes 2,570 1,695 Goals 16 6 Assists 2 2 Expected Goals 10.8 5.8

What instantly stands out is En-Nesyri's expected goals, given that he outperformed that number by just over five in clinical fashion. If West Ham were to present him with the same or even better chances, they'd have a reliable goalscorer leading the line.

The Sevilla star has earned plenty of deserved praise during his time in La Liga, and that includes from writer Zach Lowy, who dubbed En-Nesyri's traits as "unique" last season.

As West Ham look to get off to a flying start under Lopetegui, signing a player who has previously starred under his management may well be the key to taking the Hammers to another level entirely.