West Ham United have expressed an interest in signing one striker who they've previously bid for, as manager Julen Lopetegui looks to build upon the club's recent resurgence and strengthen their options for the rest of 2024/2025.

West Ham targeting new centre-forward in January

In the last week, credible media sources have claimed that West Ham are indeed targeting a centre-forward for the January transfer window, even if they'll have to operate a 'sell-to-buy' approach and offload players first (The Daily Mail).

There are even suggestions that West Ham are becoming more open to selling Mohammed Kudus in January to raise funds, and they could demand as much as £100 million for the Ghana star if they're to let him leave the club mid-season.

However, the more likely scenario is fringe players making way, and it is believed that West Ham are set to put Maxwel Cornet up for sale after deciding to recall the player from his loan spell at Southampton (The Athletic).

In any case, whoever is sacrificed in favour of West Ham potentially bringing in a new number nine, you can make a serious case that Lopetegui is in need of another option up top.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (home) December 29 Man City (away) January 4 Fulham (home) January 14 Crystal Palace (home) January 18 Aston Villa (away) January 26

Niclas Fullkrug has recently returned to the fold after recovering from an achilles tendon injury, but the German is still finding his feet, and Lopetegui has precious few alternatives bar the out-of-favour Danny Ings or Jarrod Bowen as a makeshift striker.

West Ham have already had an offer rejected for Corinthians star Yuri Alberto, according to reports in South America, as the search for a new marksman begins.

Brighton striker Evan Ferguson is also a rumoured target for West Ham, as the Seagulls are prepared to let the 20-year-old depart on loan when the window reopens.

"I’m told West Ham are among them," said well-connected former scout Mick Brown on Ferguson's January suitors (via Football Insider).

"They were already looking for a striker before Antonio’s situation came up, so I’d expect them to be even more-so now. He’s got a very good reputation as a young player, but he’s at a stage where he needs to prove himself.

“If he’s not going to play regularly in the Brighton team, he’s got to go somewhere where he can play first-team football and show what he can do. From what I understand, West Ham would be prepared to offer him that opportunity."

West Ham express interest in signing Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze

According to AS Roma live.it, West Ham are also keen on signing Lyon striker Georges Mikautadze.

The Georgia international finished Euro 2024 as one of the tournament's top scorers, bagging a goal in nearly every game he played, and some reports in France claimed that West Ham made a bid for Mikautadze in the summer before he joined Lyon (le10sport).

Multiple reports have claimed the Irons could reignite their pursuit of the 24-year-old next month, as Lyon suffer a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 and are forced to sell players in an attempt to balance the books.

Roma live.it also say West Ham are eyeing a January move for Mikautadze, but they face stiff competition from Galatasaray, who are already in talks and have made a £14 million bid - even if it doesn't live up to Lyon's expectations.

The former FC Metz star has agreed to join Galatasaray, though, so time appears to be running out for West Ham to hijack these negotiations. Lyon signed Mikautadze for an initial £15 million in the summer, excluding bonuses, so perhaps a figure slightly above this mark would be satisfactory.