West Ham United are looking to bring in a striker before the transfer window closes tonight, and ExWHUEmployee has now dropped an update on who they could sign.

Hammers' Kroupi move hits the rocks

West Ham have found themselves light on options at striker, with Michail Antonio sidelined for the long-term future due to a car crash, while Niclas Fullkrug also finds himself on the treatment table due to a hamstring injury.

As such, the Hammers have been pursuing a striker over the past few days, and there has been some cause for optimism, winning the race to sign highly sought-after Brighton & Hove Albion striker Evan Ferguson on loan until the end of the season.

However, with two strikers currently absent, Graham Potter has been keen to bring in more than one forward before the close of play, setting his sights on FC Lorient's Eli Junior Kroupi, but a deal may now have to wait until the summer.

The Irons had agreed a fee with the French side, but the deal has hit a snag, with Lorient now hoping to receive a higher fee for Kroupi's services at the end of the campaign, having been unhappy with the terms of the deal.

The move for the 18-year-old breaking down does not necessarily mean David Sullivan's pursuit of a striker is over, but ExWHUEmployee has revealed nothing is advanced in a recent update on X.

"At the moment no one is close. Cummings possibly if Celtic budge. Of course players being offered all the time it’s just whether one tempts us or not."

Daniel Cummings is one for the future

It seems unlikely that a deal for Daniel Cummings will be orchestrated prior to the deadline, but Ex indicates that it could still be possible, if Celtic soften their stance, and he could be a fantastic long-term addition to the squad.

The Celtic academy graduate has been prolific in front of goal at youth level, scoring 18 goals in as many games in the Lowland League this season, and earning himself a call-up to the senior squad in the Champions League.

Given Ferguson's arrival, however, there is not an overwhelming need to sign a striker, especially considering Fullkrug is expected to return from injury in a few weeks.

Cummings is yet to establish himself as a first-team player at Parkhead, so that move can theoretically wait until the summer, but it will be interesting to see if there are any more developments on the transfer front before tonight's deadline.