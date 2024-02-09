West Ham United insider ExWHUemployee has shared a contract update out of the London Stadium.

West Ham winless in 2024 amid Moyes concerns

Before the turn of 2024, the Irons seemed in pretty great stead, having beaten the likes of Man United and title-contending Arsenal over the Christmas period.

Fast-forward to now, and it appears a New Year hoodoo has struck manager David Moyes' squad. The east Londoners are yet to win a single game in all competitions since leaving 2023, and pressure is growing on West Ham's manager to turn the tide.

Moyes recently confirmed that talks are set to resume over a new deal for him to remain at the London Stadium, and he says they are "well down the line" already, yet some reports after his statement suggest otherwise.

West Ham's worst-performing players per 90 with over 10 league appearances this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Danny Ings 6.16 Nayef Aguerd 6.50 Kurt Zouma 6.54 Vladimir Coufal 6.70 Michail Antonio 6.74

West Ham are said to be exploring Moyes alternatives, in case they opt against extending his stay, so these next few months could well be crucial in determining what the future holds next season.

If Moyes wishes to remain in charge, West Ham's form will have to pick up and very quickly. There have been few standouts in terms of player form, but one man who's really turned a corner is right-back Ben Johnson.

The Englishman has thrived in a more advanced role, and West Ham are attempting to tie Johnson down with a new deal, potentially as a result. His contract expires at the end of this season, alongside youngster Divin Mubama, with Ex sharing an update on both their situations.

West Ham set to fresh Mubama and Johnson contract talks

Speaking on The West Ham Way, Ex says that West Ham are set for fresh talks on new deals for Mubama and Johnson. He adds that these next few weeks will be "very important", as the Hammers attempt to keep both at Rush Green.

“West Ham are set to re-start talks with both Johnson and Mubuma,” stated Ex.

“Johnson has shown recently how important he is to the side, and we understand the talks will resume in the next couple of weeks. Mubuma is the same, he’s a player the club want to retain, so there is hope both deals can be agreed and signed. The club will work to get these done, with the next few weeks very important."

Johnson in particular is a player they should look to tie down as soon as possible, as the 23-year-old has plenty of interest in his services, recently from Leeds United. Former Moyes assistant Stuart Pearce, commenting on the defender a few seasons ago, tipped him for the very top.

"He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with," said Pearce.

"We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy. I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."