West Ham United are considering a bargain move for one striker who they've previously failed to sign on "several" occasions, with the east Londoners sensing a potential opportunity to back manager Graham Potter this summer.

West Ham seal Evan Ferguson loan deal with no buy option

The Hammers ended their striker search for this campaign by sealing a dry loan deal for Brighton starlet Evan Ferguson, who joins Potter's side on a temporary basis until the end of 2024/2025.

Ferguson's best campaign to date came during the 2022/2023 season, where he impressed supporters and pundits alike after bursting on to the scene, but the Irishman has since struggled with injuries and subsequently fell down the Amex pecking order.

West Ham's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) February 15th Arsenal (away) February 22nd Leicester City (home) February 27th Newcastle United (home) March 10th Everton (away) March 15th

The 20-year-old has a chance to reignite his career in east London, under the same manager who gave him his Premier League debut at Brighton, with Potter potentially set to hand Ferguson his first West Ham appearance against Brentford on Saturday.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Evan in on loan until the end of the season,” said Potter on signing Ferguson for West Ham.

“He’s a player we obviously know very well, so I’m grateful to the Board for bringing him in. He’s got plenty of quality attributes as a striker that we believe will benefit the group over the course of the coming months.

“We’re excited to integrate him into the squad and see him in action in the weeks to come.”

If the player impressed in Claret and Blue, the Irons do not possess an option to buy the player outright, meaning they'd have to head back to the negotiating table. If Ferguson does enough, Brighton could well price West Ham out of a move, with the club already looking at alternative options for this summer.

Man United striker Rasmus Hojlund is believed to be a summer target for West Ham, in the event they cannot pursue a permanent deal for Ferguson, or if they decide not to.

West Ham considering bargain summer move for Callum Wilson

Now, according to talkSPORT, another option under consideration at the London Stadium is Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson.

The 32-year-old is a player of real quality on his day, with his best season at Newcastle yielding a return of 18 goals and five assists in 31 Premier League appearances during the 22/23 campaign.

However, Wilson's last two seasons have been blighted by injury, meaning he could depart St. James' Park for free with his contract expiring this summer.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook says West Ham are considering signing Wilson on a zero-cost deal, after previously failing with "several" past attempts to sign the Will Salthouse client.

This is a move that Potter's side will need to carefully ponder, as The Mail report that Wilson is on around £120,000-per-week, and West Ham will not want to fork out those high salary demands if the Englishman is mostly unavailable through injury.