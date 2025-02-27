After denting their title hopes last time out, West Ham United are now reportedly eyeing the chance to hijack Arsenal's move to sign a defensive target worth just £21m this summer.

West Ham transfer news

West Ham will certainly be an interesting side to watch when the summer arrives. Whilst they were among the busiest clubs last year, they're yet to see the fruits of their labour and have since swapped Julen Lopetegui for Graham Potter. Whether those at the London Stadium take the same approach this time around remains to be seen, but the West Ham squad has some undeniable weaknesses.

The most prominent of those weaknesses comes within Potter's frontline. With Niclas Fullkrug failing to bring his Borussia Dortmund form to the Premier League and Michail Antonio on his way back from an injury sustained in a horror car crash at the end of last year, the Hammers desperately need a star striker to arrive this summer.