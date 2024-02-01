West Ham United are eyeing up a potential late move for one club's 15-goal forward, and he's a new target on the board's radar.

Moyes keen on new attacker at West Ham

Hammers boss David Moyes has been heavily-linked with bringing in a new winger in the January transfer window, with many names being mentioned as targets for the role over these past few weeks.

Indeed, the likes of Ajax captain Steven Bergwijn, Sunderland star Jack Clarke, FC Norsjaelland's Ibrahim Osman and Al-Ittihad forward Jota have all been floated as possible signings by the national media and beyond this window.

"Moyes has made clear his desire to sign a new left winger," wrote Evening Standard journalist Malik Ouzia before the window opened.

"Patience appears to have finally run dry with Said Benrahma, who has been on the fringes this term, while Maxwel Cornet has never made a serious breakthrough following his arrival 18 months ago.

"Lucas Paqueta has been superb playing out of position, but a specialist arrival on the left would allow the Brazilian to return to a central berth and add to Moyes’s rotation options, with Jarrod Bowen and Kudus also capable of playing across the line."

Tax complications appear to be blocking Jota's move to West Ham (Fabrizio Romano), while talks for Osman are widely reported to have stalled recently. However, before making any formal moves, the east Londoners may have to make room for a possible new arrival in that area by selling anyway.

West Ham have agreed to offload winger Said Benrahma to Lyon, but it is believed the Algerian still hasn't decided on whether he's going to join the Ligue 1 club.

There are a few hurdles to overcome before technical director Tim Steidten can sign Moyes his desired new wide forward, but that hasn't stopped West Ham from weighing up alternative targets.

Obstacles stand in the way of West Ham signing Osman or Jota as things stand, so another player who's come into the club's thinking late on is Plymouth Argyle star Morgan Whittaker.

West Ham eyeing late Whittaker move

The 23-year-old, formerly of Swansea City, has been in sensational form under head coach Ian Foster - scoring 15 goals and bagging six assists in the Championship this season.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke, writing in a Football Insider column, states West Ham are one of the sides interested in a late move for Whittaker alongside both Fulham and Brentford. Plymouth, though, will be demanding around £10-15 million for their star player as they do not wish to lose him mid-season.

Whittaker's best Championship games for Plymouth - 23/24 Match Rating (via WhoScored) Plymouth 6-2 Norwich 9.46 Plymouth 3-2 Rotherham 9.21 Plymouth 3-3 Watford 9.13 Plymouth 3-1 Huddersfield 8.93 Cardiff City 2-2 Plymouth 8.63

Called a "really positive" player by Russell Martin, the Englishman has really been one to watch in the Championship this season, and it will be interesting to see if he can seal a late deadline day move to world football's most prestigious league.