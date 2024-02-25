Whilst much of the focus has been on the future of David Moyes and whether he'll still be in charge next season, West Ham United have also been turning their attention towards transfer targets in the coming months. And that includes one player who could prove to be a smart coup by the Hammers.

West Ham transfer news

West Ham aren't afraid to splash the cash, as they proved last summer when spending the Declan Rice money on improving Moyes' squad with additions such as James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Mohammed Kudus. It must be said that, all in all, those additions have made an impact at the London Stadium, with the Hammers currently sitting ninth just one season after battling Premier League relegation.

Often targeting a place in Europe these days though, West Ham could set their sights on further improvements this summer. The London club have already been linked with moves for the likes of Tiagro Santos and Middlesbrough's Hayden Hackney.

It must be said, however, that further signings could rely on just who is in the hot seat in the dugout, with Graham Potter, Julen Lopetegui and Steve Cooper all mentioned as potential replacements for Moyes upon the end of his contract this summer.

Whoever comes in could yet at least be boosted by the arrival of a potential future star. According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, West Ham are eyeing a move for Dartford's Olly Box, who they have been scouting alongside Crystal Palace this season. Considered one of the best players in non-league football, it would be some step up for the young central midfielder.

West Ham and Palace aren't the only clubs to show an interest, either, with Brentford, Millwall, Leyton Orient and Middlesbrough all reportedly taking a close look at Box ahead of a summer move.

Box has "excelled" at academy level with Dartford

Having earned plenty of interest for his performances in the National League South with Dartford, Box could go from non-league all the way to the Premier League in the coming months. Box's numbers so far this season certainly represent a player on the rise, with three goals in seven games to his name already in the current campaign.

It's a rise that Dartford academy manager Ben Greenhalgh saw coming, having handed Box plenty of praise when he first signed a senior deal, telling the club's official website:

"Olly has been our player of the season this year and really excelled at academy level each game week in week out and has also gained valuable first team experience with Corinthians last season scoring seven goals with them."

If they are to lose a potential future star, those at Dartford may simply be hoping to receive the right transfer fee this summer, especially if it is West Ham who come in for their midfielder. As the months tick by, Box could be left with the most important decision of his career to date and the Hammers will be hoping that it ends in a claret and blue shirt next season.