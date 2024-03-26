West Ham United are approaching the business end of the campaign with much to fight for, sat in the lowest European spot in the Premier League - seventh - and preparing for a Europa League quarter-finals clash in April against high-flying German side Bayer Leverkusen.

David Moyes cannot seem to shake the polarity from his position in the dugout but he really has done so much for this club, clinching the Europa Conference League last season and bringing the squad to a fresh level of quality despite Declan Rice's £105m sale to Arsenal.

Whatever happens, it's clear that the Hammers will need to sign a striker in the off-season. Michail Antonio is ageing and persistently hampered by injury, Danny Ings has flattered to deceive at the London Stadium and Divin Mubama, aged 19, is clearly not trusted with a starring role, yet to start in the Premier League.

West Ham eyeing statement signing

According to Football Insider, West Ham are plotting an audacious swoop for Brentford centre-forward Ivan Toney, emboldened by suggestions that Arsenal have cooled their interest in the England international.

It's claimed that the Hammers want to make a 'statement signing' during the summer, and with suitors Chelsea also facing issues relating to financial regulations, the prospect of him moving to east London is becoming more palpable.

The Bees hope to cash in on their talisman in a deal approaching £100m. Candidly, it's hard to envisage a world where West Ham meet such staggering demands, but Toney wants to leave and the cogs might fall into place.

Why Ivan Toney would be perfect for West Ham

Toney is a proven marksman in the Premier League, scoring 20 goals from 33 top-flight fixtures last season before his lengthy suspension for breaching FA betting rules.

Having returned from his suspension in January, the 28-year-old bagged four goals from his first five Premier League matches of the current campaign, though he has plateaued across recent weeks as Thomas Frank's side nosedive, out of form and sinking closer toward the relegation zone.

Quite simply, he would be the dream acquisition for West Ham, an exceptional goalscorer with a combative attitude, deceptive link-up play and phase-building qualities. His tally of 12 big chances created in the Premier League last season was bettered only by Harry Kane's 14.

Moreover, he ranks among the top 1% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for interceptions, the top 9% for clearances and the top 16% for aerial duels won per 90, as per FBref.

If West Ham were to succeed with this unlikely 'statement signing' it would be a portent of further riches in east London, perhaps even convincing current club-record £51m signing Lucas Paqueta to remain with the squad.

Paqueta is a maestro, multi-faceted and not shy to get stuck in and contribute defensively. West Ham have missed the mark on many occasions with high-cost acquisitions but they certainly didn't misfire with this one.

The Brazil international has been brilliant in the Premier League this season, scoring three goals and supplying five assists across 22 matches, creating nine big chances and averaging 1.5 key passes, 2.4 tackles, 6.8 ball recoveries and 8.1 successful duels per game, as per Sofascore.

He's elite, and as such, some of the big boys have noted his performances, with Manchester City prepared to pay £80m for his services last summer before a move was scuppered by an FA investigation into betting breaches.

West Ham PL Performance 23/24 Games Wins PPG With Paqueta 22 12 1.8 Without Paqueta 7 0 0.4 Sourced via Transfermarkt

It wouldn't be a surprise if the 26-year-old was at the centre of intense transfer speculation again in several months, with Pep Guardiola's side reported to be 'ready' to return for the midfielder, as per reports from this month.

With a star striker like Toney chucked into the mix, a real "monster" as described by his Brentford manager, West Ham would underscore their desire to thrive at the forefront of the European game and it might just be the perfect move to convince Paqueta to stay.