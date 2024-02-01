West Ham United are aiming to bolster their attacking options before the end of the January transfer window this evening with a deadline day move.

With the forward line needing strengthening, it looks as though David Moyes is turning to Ligue 1 to secure a last-gasp signing…

West Ham United’s search for a deadline day signing

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed the Hammers are looking at making a late move for Marseille winger Ismaila Sarr ahead of luring him to London in the next few hours, saying:

“Understand West Ham are looking at a potential deadline day move for Ismaila Sarr as they want to bolster their attacking options."

Moving some players on will be key regarding any business that Moyes wants to do before the end of the window and signing Sarr could give them a big attacking boost, especially as he could turn into Dimitri Payet 2.0.

The stats that show why Ismaila Saar would be a good signing

Payet joined the Irons in the summer of 2015 from Marseille - as Sarr could do - and swiftly emerged as a crowd favourite for his creative abilities and wow factor.

The Frenchman was a standout during his maiden season in England, registering 27 goal contributions – 12 goals and 15 assists – in all competitions and these displays allowed him to make his way into the France Euro 2016 squad, where he scored the winner against Romania in the opening game.

The attacking midfielder saw his numbers drop off during the first half of the following season, scoring just three times before he returned to France with Marseille.

Sarr operates on the right wing and has Premier League experience, playing for Watford between 2019 and 2023, netting ten goals and grabbing eight assists in just 50 top-flight matches.

The 5 foot 11 dynamo has previously been hailed as “electric” by journalist Rob Blanchette during the early stages of his Watford stint and there is no doubt he could be a success should West Ham sign him today.

Not only does Sarr rank third among the squad for goals and assists in Ligue 1 (four), but he also ranks seventh for successful dribbles per game (0.6) and sixth for shots per game (1.3), proving that he could be a worthwhile signing.

Payet was a crowd pleaser, yet his stint at West Ham was far too short and, in truth, they have not yet managed to replace his flamboyance and creative abilities.

While Sarr tends to operate on the wing, he could certainly arrive in a blaze of glory and give the club that attacking boost they so desperately need, especially with a busy few months ahead.

It remains to be seen just how much they will have to pay in order to secure his signature, but moving a few players on today should free up some funds for Moyes to do some last-minute transfer business.

With the clock ticking, Moyes does not have long to make his move but as Payet was, this could be a crowd-pleasing move at the London Stadium.