West Ham United’s start to the 2024/25 Premier League campaign has been less than impressive, with new boss Julen Lopetegui failing to hit the ground running after his summer appointment.

Questions will have to be asked about his future with the Hammers, especially after some of his recent arrivals at the London Stadium.

He spent upwards of £120m on new talent in various areas of the pitch to give him the best possible chance of becoming an instant hit with the supporters.

However, it’s safe to say many of the additions have failed to live up to expectations, none more so than Niclas Füllkrug, who’s only been able to feature for a total of 137 minutes since his £27m move from Borussia Dortmund.

The signings have unfortunately been unable to transform their on-the-field fortunes, looking no closer to being consistent European challengers - something which the hierarchy desired upon Lopetegui’s appointment.

Lopetegui’s stats in charge of West Ham

The 58-year-old was tasked with pushing the Hammers closer to the Europa League after finishing ninth in the Premier League last season - missing out on qualification, which led to David Moyes’ dismissal.

Lopetegui has previous for being a success in such a competition, winning the tournament with LaLiga side Sevilla back in the 2019/20 campaign, securing the club’s sixth Europa League title in the space of 15 years.

Such a triumph undoubtedly played a part in his appointment, but his lack of impact in the Premier League could prevent the Spaniard from even lasting the entirety of his first season at the helm.

In his opening 12 matches in charge, Lopetegui has only won four matches, achieving a win percentage of 33% - losing the latest match 3-0 against Nottingham Forest, with his side now sitting in 14th and just six points clear of the relegation zone.

During the recent meeting at the City Ground, he even switched from his traditional 4-2-3-1 system to a 3-4-2-1 to try and change his side’s fortunes and start to change their early season slump.

However, the increased defensive numbers failed to have the desired effect, restricting the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Crysencio Summerville from creating opportunities in front of goal - with West Ham only registering four shots throughout the entire game.

Lopetegui’s men host Everton at the London Stadium tomorrow afternoon, looking to claim three vital points, pushing the Toffees closer to the drop whilst also kickstarting their own season.

However, a defeat could spell the end of the road for the 58-year-old, with replacements already being lined up should he lose his job over the next couple of days.

West Ham's search for a Lopetegui upgrade

According to The Guardian's Jacob Steinberg, West Ham are eyeing up a move for former Benfica boss Roger Schmidt, should they decide to part ways with Lopetegui in the near future, having already made 'background checks' regarding the highly-rated coach.

Steinberg reported that Lopetegui's position 'will be reviewed' if the Hammers lose to Everton this weekend, with the new man under 'increasing pressure' at the London Stadium.

As for Schmidt, the 57-year-old was in charge of the Liga Portugal side for two years before his departure back in August, achieving a 70% win record during his time at the helm, accumulating an average of 2.3 points per game.

Schmidt, who has “one of the best styles and philosophies in Europe”, according to former player Jonathan Soriano, likes to dominate the ball and control possession, with the double pivot in the centre of his 4-2-3-1 system being vital to his success.

His possession-based system sees his two wingers drift into more central roles with the ball at their feet, allowing for the full-backs to overlap and create an overload in the final third.

It also requires the centre-backs to be confident in possession, building from the back and starting the attacking phase, with the two holding midfielders having to drop deep to also receive the ball off the keeper.

How Schmidt's 2023/24 Benfica side compare to Lopetegui's West Ham Statistics Schmidt's Benfica (23/24) Lopetegui's West Ham (24/25) Goals scored per game 2.3 1.3 Goals conceded per game 0.8 1.9 Average possession 59.2% 45.2% Clean sheets 16 1 Shots on target per game 7.1 4.3 Possession won in final third per game 7 4.3 Stats via FotMob

In Schmidt’s final full season as Benfica boss, his side scored the second most goals per 90 with 2.3 whilst conceding the joint fewest with just 0.8 per game.

They averaged 59% possession, whilst keeping 16 clean sheets - the most of any side in the division - also regaining the ball more than any other side in the final third, demonstrating their ability to also impress out of possession.

He would be an excellent appointment for the Hammers, certainly providing an upgrade on current boss Lopetegui.

The Spaniard will certainly be unimpressed with the latest news, but it’s safe to say the writing may be on the board in regard to his future should he lose yet another meeting this weekend.