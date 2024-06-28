West Ham United will have a primary objective in mind ahead of Julen Lopetegui's first term at the helm: reclaim their place in European competition and look to push for a domestic trophy.

The club has a taste for gold after winning the Europa Conference League under David Moyes in 2022/23, but the chequered form of last season and Scotsman's perceived pragmatic style of play have beckoned in the new era.

There are several hurdles to be overcome in the transfer market, but the rumoured sparsity of coinage at the London Stadium could be mitigated by the sale of Mohammed Kudus, who has an £85m release clause in his contract and reportedly wants to leave this summer.

West Ham Top Scorers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Goals 1. Jarrod Bowen 44 20 2. Mohammed Kudus 45 14 3. Tomas Soucek 52 10 4. Lucas Paqueta 43 8 5. Michail Antonio 32 7 5. James Ward-Prowse 51 7 Stats via BBC Sport

The Hammers must sign a striker this summer. Michail Antonio is ageing and started only 21 Premier League games last season while Jarrod Bowen cannot be expected to spend another campaign pulled away from the right wing to counter a lack of options - albeit, he does so convincingly.

West Ham transfer news

According to Sky Sports' Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham are among the growing list of Premier League. teams taking note of Jonathan David's situation at LOSC Lille.

The Canadian centre-forward is out of contract in one year and has been transfer-listed for £25m, having enjoyed several years of clinical success in Ligue 1.

Chelsea are believed to be the frontrunners at this stage but the Blues have a range of options to strengthen their frontline, and West Ham will hope to entice the player with a role of high importance in east London.

Jonathan David's season in numbers

David has scored 84 goals and added 18 assists across just 183 appearances for Lille - working out at a rate of 0.56 goal contributions per game - since signing from Belgian side Gent in a €30m (£25m) deal in 2020.

Last season, across all competitions, the 5 foot 11 striker scored 26 goals and supplied nine assists across 47 outings. He only bagged twice over Lille's opening 12 fixtures but found his shooting boots in November and has fired unceasingly since.

Jonathan David: Ligue 1 Stats by Season Season Apps Goals Assists G/A Rate 2023/24 34 19 4 0.68 2022/23 37 24 4 0.76 2021/22 38 15 0 0.39 2020/21 37 13 3 0.43 Stats via Transfermarkt

He's always been a sharpshooter but has reached new levels over the past two campaigns, ranking among the top 12% of centre-forwards in Ligue 1 last season for goals scored per 90 last season and the top 6% for pass completion too, as per FBref.

Furthermore, David's 0.9 key passes per game and nine big chances created (Sofascore) speak highly of his dynamic skill set, a product of that crisp passing ability referenced above.

Said to be "one of the best strikers in the world" by media personality Tony Marinaro, David has spent several years honing his craft in France and now has the striking quality and overall technical acumen to make a real impression in a division such as the Premier League.

West Ham would love to bring him on board.

Why West Ham should sign Jonathan David

It's pretty simple, in all honesty. West Ham desperately need a top-class goalscorer to ensure the transition in the dugout goes off without a hitch.

His demonstrably consistent level would give the Hammers the reliable talisman that they require to fight for a place in European competition, as well as boasting the depth to push through the levels in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

It goes without saying that he would replace Antonio as United's No. 1 figure at the front of the pack. The Jamaica international, aged 34, ranks among the top 17% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 14% for successful take-ons per 90, though among the bottom 40% for goals scored per 90.

Entering the final year of his Irons contract, the veteran ace - West Ham's record scorer in the Premier League with 67 goals - is going to play a part under Lopetegui but he simply cannot be entrusted with the leading role.

David, however, has the robust and athletic skill set to make a real impression, especially as his link-up play eclipses the kind of ball-playing ability that Antonio possesses.

Antonio might be something of a charging bull at times, highly effective and utilising his brutish physicality to great effect, but he is limited when it comes to contributing effectively to advancing patterns.

Indeed, despite only completing 65% of his passes in the English top flight last term, the £85k-per-week forward created just 0.3 key passes per game. David, as discussed above, is making three times the creative passes in Ligue 1 while also proving to be one of the crispest distributors that European football has to offer.

David is still only 24 and ostensibly has several years until he hits his prime. That said, he's already proving himself to be a deadly goalscorer with the kind of expansive style of play to make a real impact in West Ham's team, perhaps even being the perfect man to take the baton passed onto him by Antonio.