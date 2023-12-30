West Ham United continue to defy expectations following their stunning 2-0 win over Arsenal in midweek – their second over the Gunners this season – and confidence must be flowing at the London Stadium.

David Moyes won't be resting on his laurels and with the January transfer window just days away from opening, the Scot could be keen on bolstering his squad further.

West Ham United transfer news

Jarrod Bowen led the line for the Irons against Arsenal, and it is clear that Moyes needs to strengthen his attacking department.

According to Football Insider, West Ham are keen on signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah, with the North Londoners valuing the player at around £40m.

They could face competition from Crystal Palace and Bournemouth for the Englishman and with Mikel Arteta looking to potentially offload the forward if the right deal comes in, Moyes could strike in the next few weeks.

Having sold Gianluca Scamacca in the summer, the club currently have only Michail Antonio and Danny Ings as their two main strikers, with youngster Divin Mubama providing backup.

It is clear that a new centre-forward is urgently required, especially if Moyes looks to lead his side to even more glory this term.

Nketiah may not be a marquee name as such, but he could be a big upgrade on Antonio, without a shadow of a doubt.

Eddie Nketiah’s season in numbers

Antonio has been a wonderful servant to West Ham since arriving, yet this season, he has only scored twice in the league.

With just a few months remaining on his deal, Moyes should be ready to part ways with the striker and this should give him a licence to bring in Nketiah.

Former professional Tony Cascarino hailed the 24-year-old recently, claiming the striker was “very Ian Wright-like” as he is a "natural goalscorer", and he has demonstrated his goalscoring abilities this season.

He has scored five league goals this season along with chipping in with three assists, and he could certainly add something different to the West Ham attack.

This season, Nketiah has registered more shots per 90 (3.08 vs one), shot-creating actions per 90 (2.56 vs 1.99) and goal-creating actions (0.72 vs 0.55) than Antonio during the league this season and it proves that he would be an upgrade on the West Ham striker.

With regard to the Arsenal squad, the 24-year-old currently ranks third in terms of goals and assists (six) in the Premier League, along with ranking fifth for total shots per game (1.7) and he has proven top-flight ability.

Indeed, since making his debut for the Gunners during the 2017/18 campaign, Nketiah has played over 150 times, scoring 38 goals and chipping in with nine assists in the process.

Perhaps it is time he moved on to a fresh challenge in order to establish himself as the main striker and a move to West Ham - for whom Wright briefly featured for after leaving Highbury in 1998, scoring nine goals in 24 games - could be ideal.

He would be a perfect replacement for Antonio and, given his pedigree in the Premier League over the previous few seasons, Moyes could be signing a player who should be able to settle in with ease.