West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui has certainly taken full advantage of the club’s financial flexibility, making a total of seven signings this summer, splashing out big on the likes of Max Kilman, Crysencio Summerville and Niclas Füllkrug in a bid to strengthen his team.

They could be one of the most exciting sides in the Premier League if the Spaniard can get them performing to their potential, especially judging by the quality of their new additions - including the latest signing in the form of Jean-Clair Todibo.

West Ham seal Jean-Clair Todibo signing

The centre-back has sealed a move across the channel as Lopetegui has successfully fended off interest from Serie A to secure a deal for Todibo.

An initial loan deal has been agreed with Nice which includes an option to buy next summer for a fee in the region of £35m.

Manchester United were also keen on signing Todibo, yet the Irons have now won the race, representing a stunning transfer coup which could be the catalyst for them to shine next season.

He might not be the final defender the club sign this summer either, as Lopetegui is showing some interest in a Premier League star who has impressed in recent years.

West Ham's search for a full-back

It was reported earlier this week that West Ham are keen on signing Newcastle defender Kieran Trippier before the summer transfer window closes at the end of the month.

It was revealed that Trippier is one of the possible options being looked at for the troublesome right-back spot in the squad, depending on whether he will be available.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka looks to be closing in on a move to the capital himself, although it may not be out of the question that Trippier could also arrive to bolster the right flank.

With Todibo now confirmed as a West Ham player, Lopetegui could land a wonderful signing for the Frenchman by securing a deal to bring Trippier to London.

If so, West Ham’s backline would improve significantly and this could see them push for a European spot next term.

Kieran Tripper’s season in numbers

The 33-year-old enjoyed a solid campaign last year which culminated in him securing a spot in the England squad for Euro 2024. He played in every match aside from the final as England lost their second consecutive Euro final.

For Newcastle, he played 39 club matches, including six in the Champions League, as the Magpies failed to replicate their success from the 2022/23 season.

Kieran Trippier's stats in the Premier League since debut Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 (Newcastle) 28 1 10 2022/23 (Newcastle) 38 1 7 2021/22 (Newcastle) 6 2 0 2018/19 (Spurs) 27 1 3 2017/18 (Spurs) 24 0 5 2016/17 (Spurs) 12 0 5 2015/16 (Spurs) 6 1 1 2014/15 (Burnley) 38 0 4 Via Transfermarkt

He has one year left on his contract and this could potentially see Eddie Howe cash in on the defender, especially if Trippier has no desire to renew his current deal.

Howe lavished the Englishman with praise last December, saying: “After giving us so much, it’s now our turn to support Kieran. He's taken the group to a different level and been a transformative signing for us. He's been the heartbeat of our performances.”

Among his teammates, the England international ranked fourth in the squad for goals and assists (11), while also ranking second for big chances created (13), first for key passes per game (2.3) and second for tackles per game (2), clearly demonstrating his wide range of skills.

It is clear West Ham need a much more dynamic full-back in terms of getting forward and creating chances from the back, as Vladimir Coufal created just six big chances and averaged only 0.6 key passes per game in the top flight last term.

Trippier - who has been dubbed a "warrior" by ex-England boss Gareth Southgate - could form a wonderful duo with Jarrod Bowen down the right flank that would surely terrorise defences in the Premier League throughout the 2024/25 campaign.

Why Kieran Trippier would be a good signing for West Ham

As established, the right-back has clearly demonstrated his attacking qualities during his spell with Newcastle since arriving in 2022, but how good is he going forwards?

When he is compared to his positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues, Tripper has shone over the previous 365 days.

Indeed, he currently ranks in the top 1% for assists (0.36), the top 5% for shot-creating actions (3.8) and in the top 4% for progressive passes per 90 (6.52), which is yet more evidence of how attacking minded the defender is.

Last season, Bowen was the top scorer for West Ham with 20 goals in all competitions, with the majority of these coming from the right flank.

The winger also chipped in with ten assists for the Irons, showing his willingness to generate plenty of opportunities for his teammates.

30 goal contributions are certainly impressive, but Trippier managed to register more assists than Bowen, grabbing 11 throughout the season across all fronts

Imagine the English duo marauding down the right wing, causing unbridled chaos among defences up and down the country. It could make for a dream partnership.

According to WhoScored, Trippier’s main strengths are crossing, key passes and direct free kicks, which could see Lopetegui have a player in his squad who could add a goal or two from a dead ball situation.

Much will depend on whether Howe is ready to cash in on the 33-year-old this summer, but if there is any hint of restlessness on Trippier's part, then West Ham should be ready to make a concrete offer.

He may be heading towards the Indian summer of his career, but even for a season or two, the former Atlético Madrid star could give West Ham something they have missed over the previous few years – a dynamic right-sided defender.

Bowen would excel if he had someone like Trippier playing directly behind him. It would signal another wonderful statement of intent if Lopetegui could bring in the Newcastle defender in the next few weeks, that’s for sure.