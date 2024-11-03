With defeat against Nottingham Forest leaving Julen Lopetegui on the verge of losing his job, West Ham United are reportedly already eyeing an impressive replacement for the Spaniard.

Lopetegui on the brink at West Ham

Sat in 14th after a summer of heavy investment, Lopetegui is now reportedly on the brink at West Ham. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard is under increasing scrutiny with forthcoming games against Everton and Newcastle United the chance to save his job.

Romano wrote in his Daily Briefing after the Hammers were brushed aside by Nottingham Forest: "Another defeat yesterday against Nottingham Forest puts Julen Lopetegui on the brink at West Ham."

Another day to forget, West Ham's 3-0 defeat against Forest represented a game between two sides in such contrasting positions compared to the expectations in pre-season. Some would have had Forest just above the dropzone whilst placing West Ham in contention for European qualification. After 10 games, however, it's the latter who sit closest to the bottom three and Forest who are stealing the show in the Premier League.

It seems as though those at the London Stadium have seen enough too, with Lopetegui edging closer to the sack and a fresh candidate to replace the former Sevilla boss now emerging.

According to Romano in his Daily Briefing, West Ham are now eyeing a move to appoint Edin Terzic to replace Lopetegui in what would be the German's first job since leaving Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

Taking the Bundesliga giants all the way to the Champions League final, Terzic left many impressed but still finds himself without a job in what sums up the ruthless world of football management. Now, however, West Ham could hand the 42-year-old a route back into the technical area, with Romano writing: "The Hammers could appoint former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic as the 58-year-old’s successor."

West Ham can make up for regret by hiring Terzic

With the more old-fashioned David Moyes heading out of the exit door in the summer, West Ham found themselves with one of the most exciting squads outside of the Premier League's top six and the chance to appoint an equally exciting manager. Yet, in came Lopetegui - a manager who struggled at Wolves albeit without financial backing - and one who has ultimately not become famous for applying the exhilarating football that fans were desperate to see at the London Stadium.

The appointment felt subdued because it was exactly that. Whilst Brighton & Hove Albion took a risk by appointing Fabian Hurzeler before reaping the rewards ever since West Ham stuck with the safe choice only to be full of regret ever since. Now, they should turn to Terzic.

A young manager who proved his worth at Dortmund, Terzic would help get the best out of Mohammed Kudus again in similar fashion to how his 4-3-3 attacking system got the best out of Jadon Sancho. It may be months later, but it's not too late for West Ham to get their appointment right at the second time of asking.