West Ham United are thought to be keeping an eye on a £325,000-a-week attacker ahead of a potential London Stadium transfer.

West Ham transfer rumours

The summer transfer window officially opened on Friday, and the Hammers have already made a start on their business with the acquisition of Brazilian teenager Luis Guilherme from Palmeiras. West Ham will pay an initial €23m fee for Guilherme, with a deal including €7m in add-ons and a 20% sell-on clause.

Sporting director Tim Steidten strongly wanted Guilherme, who could be the first of many to arrive ahead of Julen Lopetegui‘s first season in charge.

Celta Vigo forward Jorgen Strand Larsen has reportedly been at the centre of an approach from West Ham, with a deal possibly setting the Irons back more than £25m. Meanwhile, Juventus winger Matias Soule is also a target.

A new attacker who has plied his trade in the Premier League for his entire career is now believed to be on Steidten’s radar, according to a fresh report.

West Ham eyeing Raheem Sterling move

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, writing for TBR, West Ham are eyeing a move to sign Raheem Sterling from Chelsea. It is believed that the Blues are looking to move Sterling on from Stamford Bridge this summer following the arrival of new head coach Enzo Maresca, however, the Englishman is in no rush to leave.

In fact, Sterling has already turned down approaches from Saudi Arabia and Turkey, with West Ham now keeping an eye on the situation ahead of a potential transfer. The 29-year-old is comfortably Chelsea’s biggest earner, picking up £325,000-a-week.

Rank Player Gross pay per week Gross pay per year 1 Raheem Sterling £325,000 £16,900,000 2 Reece James £250,000 £13,000,000 =3 Wesley Fofana £200,000 £10,400,000 =3 Ben Chilwell £200,000 £10,400,000 5 Christopher Nkunku £195,000 £10,140,000 6 Enzo Fernandez £180,000 £9,360,000 7 Marc Cucurella £175,000 £9,100,000 8 Moises Caicedo £150,000 £7,800,000

Since moving to Chelsea from Manchester City in 2022, Sterling has made 81 appearances for the Blues, scoring 19 times and providing 12 assists. He’s also come in for praise from West Ham forward Michail Antonio, who hailed Sterling’s pace following the Irons’ 3-1 win over Chelsea last August.

“He was unreal. After the game, we were calling him ‘Sonic’ because I’ve not seen a man move that quickly with a football. It was madness. He was driving everywhere. It’s the best game I’ve ever seen him play, he was on fire. He didn’t deserve to be on the losing team at all.”

Antonio may therefore be excited if Sterling was to move across London, but due to the forward’s huge salary, any deal could be a complicated one over the coming months.