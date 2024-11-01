West Ham United are eyeing one of a nation's "greatest talents", who they could sign for just £15 million, as technical director Tim Steidten and co eye up a possible bargain for manager Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham target new striker amid Niclas Fullkrug worry

Summer signing Niclas Fullkrug, who was snapped up from Borussia Dortmund for around £27.5 million after a 16-goal season, has been suffering from a persistent Achilles tendon injury he picked up on international duty with Germany in September.

West Ham are being compensated by FIFA over Fullkrug's injury, which they're entitled to considering the 31-year-old picked up the issue during internationals, and it is believed they're receiving £17,000-per-day while he remains sidelined (Football Insider).

Fullkrug recently travelled back to his homeland for treatment and has since returned, with the forward reportedly in attendance to watch West Ham's 2-1 win over Man United last weekend.

West Ham Results: 2024/25 Match Date Opponent Competition Result #11 27/10/2024 Man United (H) Premier League 2-1 win #10 19/10/2024 Tottenham (A) Premier League 4-1 loss #9 05/10/2024 Ipswich (H) Premier League 4-1 win #8 28/09/2024 Brentford (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #7 25/09/2024 Liverpool (A) Carabao Cup 5-1 loss #6 21/09/2024 Chelsea (H) Premier League 3-0 loss #5 14/09/2024 Fulham (A) Premier League 1-1 draw #4 31/08/2024 Man City (H) Premier League 3-1 loss #3 28/08/2024 Bournemouth (H) Carabao Cup 1-0 win #2 24/08/2024 Crystal Palace (A) Premier League 2-0 win #1 17/08/2024 Aston Villa (H) Premier League 2-1 loss

While West Ham are getting compensation over Fullkrug, this situation is a prime example of the toll international football can take on Premier League clubs, and his injury is still costing the east Londoners dearly in a financial sense as well as on the field.

"They will still be covering most of Fullkrug’s wages," said finance expert Stefan Borson to Football Insider recently.

“Pep talks about this quite a lot – the condition of players coming back from international duty, and the number of players injured on international duty.

“It’s an interesting subject. I don’t really understand how it happens, but often a player will come back with quite a serious injury.

“The clubs then have to pick up the pieces, because they’re paying the wages. West Ham will be getting some form of compensation from Fifa, but they’ll have to deal with the majority of the problem."

Amid the ex-Werder Bremen star's struggles, reports have even suggested that Lopetegui is urging West Ham chiefs to sign a new striker, as the Spaniard looks to bolster his options with Michail Antonio and Danny Ings also out of contract next year.

West Ham eyeing rising Greek star Stefanos Tzimas

According to The Boot Room, Steidten and co have a wonderkid on their radar for the role - PAOK striker Stefanos Tzimas.

The 18-year-old is currently impressing on loan at German second division side FC Nurnberg - scoring five goals and assisting one more in eight appearances across all competitions so far - and this has alerted Hammers chiefs.

It is believed West Ham are now eyeing a move for Tzimas, who's PAOK contract includes a £15 million release clause, with the teenager even branded one of Greek's most promising young stars right now.

“Tzimas is one of the greatest talents in Greek football,” wrote newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, as quoted by The Boot Room.